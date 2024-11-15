Public servants and pensioners to receive $100K cash grant before November month end

Kaieteur News-President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday announced that public servants and pensioners will be the first to receive the one-off $100,000 cash grant before the end of November.

Ali was at the time speaking during the inaugural edition of his new ‘In the Seat’ programme, a live broadcast featuring local female journalists.

During the broadcast, President Ali explained that the distribution of the cash grant would be facilitated through existing data systems, making the process smoother and more efficient. “We already have natural data sets, for example, all public sector employees, and then we have old age pensioners. That is an easy data set,” he said. He added, “before the end of the month, the easy data sets like public sector employees, and the pensioners, all of that will be easily paid off.”

He also reassured citizens in remote areas that they would not be left behind. “In the hinterland regions, we will try to complete as early as possible… You will get your money before Christmas,” President Ali confirmed.

The President further clarified that the cash grant would not affect the usual public service increases and bonuses, which are typically announced in December. “We don’t take away benefits. We give benefits… The public servants’ increases will definitely come before the end of the year. That will be separate from the $100,000 cash grant,” he explained.

President Ali noted that training is ongoing for personnel who will assist with data collection in the field, using a newly developed app designed to gather citizens’ information. This app will ensure a seamless and transparent distribution process. He confirmed that data collection will begin this weekend in Region 9, with the help of local community leaders and other stakeholders.

Kaieteur News understands that the registration process for the grant has already begun at government ministries and entities. In October, the President announced that every adult citizen aged 18 and above, would be eligible to receive the cash grant. This initiative is expected to cost the government over $60 billion and will inject disposable income into the economy. Previously, President Ali had announced a $200,000 cash grant for every household in Guyana, but this was later revised to $100,000 per adult. This change raised several questions, but the President reassured the public that the decision was aimed at ensuring the broadest possible reach.

Guyanese citizens living abroad will also be eligible for the cash grant, provided they have a valid ID and are 18 or older. However, they will need to register in Guyana to receive their payment, as no disbursements will be made overseas. The cash grant initiative, which will benefit millions of citizens, is expected to provide a significant boost to household incomes and contribute to the country’s economic recovery.

