Golden Jaguars hunting crucial win tonight against Barbados

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports-With history on their side, the Golden Jaguars are set to roar against Barbados’ Tridents tonight at the Wildey Turf in the first of two critical clashes in the CONCACAF Nations League Play-In Tournament.

The stakes couldn’t be higher in this two-leg series, with a coveted spot in the CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminaries on the line. Guyana will host Barbados for the decisive return leg on November 19 at the National Track and Field Centre.

The Tridents come into the match on a high, riding an undefeated streak in League C, and are eager to continue their momentum on home soil.

However, the Golden Jaguars, keen to secure a spot in the Gold Cup preliminaries, aim to rally after recent challenges in the Nations League where they were related from League A.

Adding to the stakes is a fierce rivalry that spans decades between Guyana and Barbados.

Remarkably, it has been 25 years since the Tridents managed a win against the Golden Jaguars, dating back to a 2-0 victory in the 1999 Caribbean Cup. Since then, Guyana has enjoyed a dominant record in their encounters, boasting eight wins and four draws.

Their last meeting, in March 2022, saw the Golden Jaguars deliver a stunning 5–0 defeat to Barbados in an international friendly at the Haseley Crawford Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

Rising star Omari Glasgow netted a 49th minute penalty in that match, helping seal the resounding victory.

Glasgow, now with 17 goals for Guyana, is just one shy of tying the all-time national scoring record held by Nigel ‘Powers’ Codrington—a milestone he’ll be eager to reach tonight.

Guyana’s acting head coach, Wayne Dover, has called up a 21-man roster that blends seasoned professionals with promising newcomers, including three players set to make their international debut.

Defender Romaine Brackenridge, a 31-year-old from Jamaica Premiere League side, Harborview FC, brings strength and reliability to the backline. Known for his solid performances in the Jamaican Premier League, Brackenridge expressed excitement for his debut, stating he’s prepared to give his all for the Golden Jaguars.

The Jaguars’ offensive line also welcomes fresh talent.

Maliq Cadogan, a quick and skilful 20-year-old forward from England’s Kidderminster Harriers FC, will add versatility and creativity in the final third.

He joins 22-year-old Enoch George, a dynamic striker with an impressive goal-scoring record in the Netherlands’ Derde Divisie.

George’s instinct for finding the net will be a critical asset as the Jaguars look to dismantle Barbados’ defence.

The squad’s preparations come under the guidance of Wayne Dover, stepping in following the departure of former head coach Jamaal Shabazz.

Dover expressed confidence in the team, highlighting their commitment to locking a spot in the Gold Cup preliminaries and proving their place among the Caribbean’s best.

A return to the Gold Cup stage would mark a significant achievement for the Golden Jaguars, who first qualified in 2019.

Full Squad:

– Goalkeepers: Quillan Roberts, Akel Clarke, Kyle McKenzie-Lyle

– Defenders: Jalen Jones, Reiss Greenidge, Colin Nelson, Jeremy Garrett, Liam Gordon, Leo Lovell, Marcus Wilson, Curtez Kellman, Romaine Brackenridge

– Midfielders: Nathan Ferguson, Nathan Moriah-Welch, Maliq Cadogan, Ambumchi Benjamin

– Forwards: Omari Glasgow, Isaiah Jones, Kelsey Benjamin, Enoch George, Osaze DeRosario

