(Final 4 Captains poised ahead of respective battles )

(From left) Berbice Piranhas stand-in Captain Aryan Persaud, Essequibo Jaguars Captain Ricardo Adams, Essequibo Anacondas Captain Anthony Adams and Demerara Pitbulls Captain Christopher Barnwell during yesterday's press briefing at Providence.

 

Kaieteur Sports- Ahead of today’s semi-finals of the GCB BetCAGESport National T20 League, the four respective captains said each of their team’s were ready and eager to put on a show as the tussle for the two final spots bowls off at Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The Essequibo Anacondas play Berbice Titans from 14:00h while Demerara Pitbulls battle Essequibo Jaguars at 19:00h, today.

The Anacondas were full of confidence going into today’s challenge, said Captain Anthony Adams.

During the mini press briefing with the four Captains yesterday at Providence, Adams said most of the Anaconda’s plans going into the semi’s will be fixed around doing better in power-plays, citing it as a key area especially against the Pitbulls.

Pitbulls captain Chris Barnwell said the tournament was decent, adding that his team had enough time to assess where they had been going wrong, acknowledging that his boys are aware of what they need to do against a formidable Essequibo franchise.

Captain of the Essequibo Jaguars, all-rounder and leading wicket-taker Ricardo Adams pointed out that his unit were in good spirits heading into their night match, crediting the gelling process during the preliminary rounds as a key path of the team’s current form.

Aryan Persaud, stand-in skipper for the Berbice Piranhas echoed similar thoughts on the match and the tournament to date, believing that cohesiveness remains a crucial aspect of their formula as they seek a path to the finals.

At the conclusion, the quartet of Captains collectively called on fans to come out and support their favorite teams as well as the players involved in this final lap.

