Apology and retraction   

Nov 15, 2024

Kaieteur News wishes to apologise to Mr. Troy Phillips for an erroneous publication made on September 30, 2024, which implicated him in a case of unjust enrichment.  The article titled “High Court orders $83 M to be repaid to investors in the New Nigel’s Supermarket deal” implicated Mr. Phillip as a guilty party liable to repay the sums owed or any costs as a result of court action.

Mr. has clarified that he is neither a shareholder nor a director of the company involved in the scheme and is no longer affiliated with the company. Neither was he ordered to pay any court costs. Kaieteur News therefore wishes to retract the false information implicating Mr. Phillips and offer a public apology for any inconvenience caused.

