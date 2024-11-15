Latest update November 15th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News wishes to apologise to Mr. Troy Phillips for an erroneous publication made on September 30, 2024, which implicated him in a case of unjust enrichment. The article titled “High Court orders $83 M to be repaid to investors in the New Nigel’s Supermarket deal” implicated Mr. Phillip as a guilty party liable to repay the sums owed or any costs as a result of court action.
Mr. has clarified that he is neither a shareholder nor a director of the company involved in the scheme and is no longer affiliated with the company. Neither was he ordered to pay any court costs. Kaieteur News therefore wishes to retract the false information implicating Mr. Phillips and offer a public apology for any inconvenience caused.
(Apology and retraction)
Nov 15, 2024(Squash C/ship) Kaieteur Sports-Stena Drilling’s first-ever sponsorship of Guyana’s Junior Squash has launched the 2024-2025 season with a roar, energizing the Georgetown Club Squash courts...
Nov 15, 2024
Nov 14, 2024
Nov 14, 2024
Nov 14, 2024
Nov 14, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News-Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has become master of sidestepping, shuffling, and even pirouetting... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]