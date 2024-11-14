World Diabetes Day

Kaieteur News- Today is “World Diabetes Day”. World Diabetes Day is the primary global awareness campaign of the diabetes world.

It was introduced in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in response to the alarming rise in diabetes around the world. Each year, millions of people contract diabetes and over three million deaths are attributable to the disease.

According to WHO World Diabetes Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about diabetes as a critical global public health issue and emphasises the collective and individual actions needed to improve the prevention, diagnosis and management of the condition.

This year’s theme, “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps,” according to the WHO underpins our commitment to reducing the risk of diabetes, and ensuring that all people who are diagnosed with diabetes have access to equitable, comprehensive, affordable and quality treatment and care.

According to the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) it is estimated that 62 million people in the Americas live with Diabetes Mellitus (DM) type2. This number has tripled in the Region since 1980 and it estimates that it will reach 109 million by 2040, according to the Diabetes Atlas (9th edition). Prevalence has been rising more rapidly in low- and middle-income countries than in high-income countries.

Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation. Poorly controlled diabetes increases the chances of these complications and premature mortality. In addition, people with diabetes are at higher risk of presenting cardiovascular diseases and tuberculosis, especially those with poor glycemic control. Globally, between 2000 and 2016, there was a 5% increase in premature mortality from diabetes. While not appreciated in Guyana, diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases of childhood and is labelled Type 1 as opposed to Type 2. Type 1 diabetes is an auto-immune disease that cannot be prevented. In a 2022 speech Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony said that diabetes is a major health problem in Guyana since it affects 1 in 10 adults. This number, he admitted then can be higher since many Guyanese do not undergo regular screening for diabetes. He also said it is one of the leading causes of premature death and illness. While diabetes and its complications are largely preventable, prevention and management strategies are crucial to reduce morbidity and mortality and improving patient outcomes. Therefore, early detection is essential for managing diabetes.

Government must be commended for its efforts in combatting this health challenge with the launch of the Lusignan Diabetes Comprehensive Centre. The centre provides a holistic approach to the care of diabetic patients and stymie the development of irreversible complications. Foot care management, eye care screening, laboratory testing, heart care management, endocrinology, kidney care, radiology services, dietary and mental counselling and physiotherapy and rehabilitated services are all offered, as part of the ministry’s effort to decrease the number of fatalities linked to non-communicable diseases. The centre also supports laboratory testing for all health facilities along the East Coast corridor. So, as we observe another World Diabetes Day, we urge government to continue to do all in its power to reduce the instances of fatalities caused by this non-communicable disease. Stringent efforts should also be made to prevent and delay diabetes especially among persons with pre-diabetes.

In addition, glucose monitoring should be supported, appropriate education and comprehensive telehealth should be encouraged to support diabetes self-management. Healthy lifestyles to decrease diabetic risks should be also promoted. Also, on this day call on citizens to be more responsible and seek to educate themselves and to rigorously follow the advice given by medical practitioners

(World Diabetes Day)