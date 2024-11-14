Latest update November 14th, 2024 1:00 AM

Semi’s bowls off tomorrow with double-header at Providence 

Nov 14, 2024 Sports

2024 GCB BetCAGESports National T20 League Semi-finals… 

-Third place playoffs, finals set for Saturday 

Final four teams will head into battle bowling off this Friday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. (Semi’s bowls off tomorrow)

Kaieteur Sports-The GCB betCAGESports T20 Cricket League will bring down curtains on its first edition, starting tomorrow, Friday with a double-header semi-finals hosted at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The top team after the preliminary rounds is the Essequibo Jaguars with 8 points followed by the Demerara Pitbulls, Essequibo Anacondas and finally Berbice Piranhas; who seal off the top four with 6 points apiece.

According to the fixtures for the final phase of competition, the number one team will play the fourth place team in the first semi’s bowling off from 14:00h.

Semi-final 2 is expected to get underway from 19:00h, with the second seed team battling the third seed team, all on Friday November 15 at Providence.

Saturday November 16’s fixtures begin with a Female exhibition match starting from 10:00h, followed by the 3rd place playoff from 14:00h; followed by the finals which is set to commence from 19:00h.

All-round Ricardo Adams is the leading wicket-taker following the end of the preliminary rounds.

Leading run-scorer to date, Adrian Sukwah copped the MVP a few rounds ago for his dazzling 97.

Berbice Piranhas batsman Adrian Sukwah leads the run-getters with 180 runs for the number one spot, trailed by Zeynul Ramsammy with 162 runs.

Spots three, four and five sit trickily with Essequibo Jaguars veteran all-rounder Rajiv Ivan (3rd) and national youth player Demerara Hawks Shamar Yearwood (4th) both tied on 148 runs apiece.

Essequibo Anaconda’s opener Kevon Boodie rounds off the top five with 147 runs and could easily shoot his way up the ranks by the end of the tournament.

For the bowlers, Essequibo Jaguars all-rounder Ricardo Adams sits on 13 scalps, followed by his Cinderella County mate, Anaconda’s skipper Anthony Adams who trails closely with 12 victims, leaving the tussle for the number one spot, in a classy contest between the two.

Another Anaconda player, all-rounder Quentin Sampson, occupies 3rd place with 8 wickets, while Ivan intensifies his credentials as a utility player by positioning himself in 4th place with 8 wickets.

Returning pacer Clinton Pestano could easily rocket past his four position holders, as his 7 wickets in the 5th spot will worry the other leading operators.

 

