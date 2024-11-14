Latest update November 14th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Karaoke Konfusion

Nov 14, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

...Dem boys seh

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh, deh got a new talent craze in de land. Everybody and dem cousin tunin’ up dem throat to be de next Whitney Houston or Engelbert Humperdinck, or as dem does seh, “de Guyanese Whitney” or “Engel-bad Hump-y-ting.”

A whole karaoke fever tekkin’ over de place, like everybody just suddenly discover dat dem coulda been big-time stars – if only de world did recognize dem “hidden talent.”

Now, some o’ dese ladies really believe dem voice sweeter than sugar cake. Dem does grab dat microphone an’ belt out tune like dem in Radio City Music Hall – but when dem voice start rassle up, is like de tune crawlin’ back inside! De way dem does pitch up de notes, it could resurrect de dead – not to mention give de livin’ a small heart attack. Last week, a woman in Kitty sing a song so off-key, a man duck and cover like he was dodging bullets.

And dem men! Boy, dem deh in a world all by demself. Got some ah dem who believe dem is Luciano Pavarotti reincarnate. You should see dem! Shirt button down halfway, chest hair puff out, eyebrows raise, an’ face twist up like dem ready to knock out a high note. Only problem is, when de note come out, it sound like a frog strugglin’ to swim out a bucket. But don’t tell dem dat – dem does think de crowd jumpin’ up ‘cause dem voice movin’ people, when really de crowd just shakin’ wid laughter.

But all fun aside, dem boys seh dat karaoke turn into de new pastime in Guyana. People not goin’ out fuh movies or concerts no more – everybody goin’ out fuh karaoke. Some does go fuh de “talent test,” trying to see if dem could mek a cut as de next big superstar. De rest, dem goin’ just to see if dey could survive de serenade widout bustin’ a laugh. It’s like a free comedy show where de punchline is always outta tune.

An’ lemme tell yuh, karaoke is no joke – people real serious. One man bring he own special mic, say he voice too “powerful” fuh de regular one. When he done, de only ting powerful was de silence dat follow!

Talk half. Leff half.

(Karaoke Konfusion)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 11th, 2024

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana Beverage Inc. on board with Petra to host 8th Annual Girls U11 Football Tournament

Guyana Beverage Inc. on board with Petra to host 8th Annual Girls U11...

Nov 14, 2024

  Kaieteur Sports- As excitement builds for Saturday’s kickoff, Guyana Beverage Inc. through its Koolkidz brand has joined the roster of sponsors supporting the Petra Organisation’s MVP...
Read More
GFF launches NAMILCO/Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup

GFF launches NAMILCO/Maid Marian Wheat Up...

Nov 14, 2024

Semi’s bowls off tomorrow with double-header at Providence 

Semi’s bowls off tomorrow with...

Nov 14, 2024

NO SURPRISE!!

NO SURPRISE!!

Nov 14, 2024

More support for Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”.

More support for Project “Cricket Gear for...

Nov 14, 2024

Guyana to participate at 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup

Guyana to participate at 2024 FIBA 3×3...

Nov 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Poor Power Planning (PPP)

    …Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Planning has long been the PPP/C government’s pride and joy. The PPP/C touts it at rallies,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]