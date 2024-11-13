Three debutants in Golden Jaguars squad to face Barbados

– Golden Jaguars ready to roar against the Tridents on Friday

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – As the Golden Jaguars gear up for a pivotal two-leg showdown in the CONCACAF Nations League Play-In Tournament, three fresh faces are set to make their debut for Guyana.

Defender Romaine Brackenridge and forwards Maliq Cadogan and Enoch George have been called up to bolster the squad as they prepare to face the Barbados Tridents.

The Golden Jaguars will first clash with Barbados on November 15 in Bridgetown, before returning home to host the second leg at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburg on November 19.

The matches are said to be crucial as they will determine which team advances to the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminaries.

Brackenridge, the seasoned 31-year-old defender from Harborview FC, is set to make his senior international debut.

Known for his solid performances in the Jamaican Premier League (JPL), Brackenridge brings experience and defensive prowess to the Guyanese backline.

He has expressed his excitement about representing Guyana, sharing with Jamaican media that he’s ready to give his all for the Golden Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Cadogan, a promising 20-year-old forward currently playing for Kidderminster Harriers FC in England, adds a burst of youthful energy and creativity to the attack. Cadogan’s speed and technical ability will be assets as the team looks to break down the Barbados defence.

Rounding out the new additions is Enoch George, a dynamic forward who competes with FC Lisse in the Netherlands’ Derde Divisie, the fourth tier of Dutch football.

At just 22, George has already demonstrated an impressive knack for finding the back of the net and will be looking to make an impact on the international stage.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) announced its 21-man roster, a mix of local and overseas talent, aimed at securing a spot in the Gold Cup preliminaries.

Acting head coach Wayne Dover, stepping in following the departure of Jamaal Shabazz, expressed confidence in the squad’s preparation.

Full Squad:

– Goalkeepers: Quillan Roberts, Akel Clarke, Kyle McKenzie-Lyle

– Defenders: Jalen Jones, Reiss Greenidge, Colin Nelson, Jeremy Garrett, Liam Gordon, Leo Lovell, Marcus Wilson, Curtez Kellman, Romaine Brackenridge

– Midfielders: Nathan Ferguson, Nathan Moriah-Welch, Maliq Cadogan, Ambumchi Benjamin

– Forwards: Omari Glasgow, Isaiah Jones, Kelsey Benjamin, Enoch George, Osaze DeRosario

The stakes couldn’t be higher for this two-leg series, with a spot in the CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminaries on the line.

Barbados, buoyed by an undefeated run in League C, will be looking to capitalize on their momentum. However, the Golden Jaguars are determined to regroup and avoid a premature exit, especially after their recent challenges in the Nations League.

Adding fuel to the fire is the long-standing rivalry between Guyana and Barbados.

It has been 25 years since the Golden Jaguars last tasted defeat at the hands of the Tridents, dating back to a 2-0 loss in the 1999 Caribbean Cup. Since then, Guyana has maintained a dominant record against Barbados, boasting eight wins and four draws.

In a 2018 encounter at the National Track and Field Centre, controversy ensued, where Guyana was awarded a 3-0 victory after CONCACAF ruled that Barbados had fielded two ineligible players, Hallam Hope and Krystian Pearce, due to incomplete FIFA clearance.

For Guyana, the upcoming matches are not just about advancing in the tournament but also about reaffirming their status as one of the Caribbean’s competitive footballing nations.

The Golden Jaguars are eager to return to the Gold Cup stage, where they made history in 2019 by qualifying for the tournament for the first time.