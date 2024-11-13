Guyana/West Indies Legend Alvin Kallicharan launches autobiography dubbed ‘Colour Blind’

Kaieteur Sports – Legendary Guyana and West Indies batsman Alvin Kallicharan unveiled his brand new autobiography yesterday, as his mission to give back to cricket gets underway.

“Colour Blind”, the name of the first book is a piece dedicated to the breaking of racial barriers as it relates to sports/cricket, while providing a manual on being a professional cricketer for youths interested or already involved in cricket.

“The life journey, mixing of races, the journey started with Basil Butcher giving me my first cricket bat. Lance Gibbs was one of my greatest mentors, Rohan Kanhai and Sir Gary Sobers are a big part of my life and we’re all different colors”, said Kallicharan yesterday during his speech.

“Going to England playing cricket and making money off the white man, how can I turn back and say it prejudice, so it’s about bringing oneness to us as a people” continued Kallicharan whose book exemplifies love, trust and bonds between people of different races and religions who are all driven by one common goal.

The launch was held at the Oasis Cafe, the old Pegasus Hotel wing where the 75 year-old former Guyana/West Indies legendary batsman, opened a new chapter post-cricket.

Diving deep into the outer realms of cricket, the Kallicharan Foundation’s latest gift to cricket was unveiled ahead of a few days of touring and promoting his book across Guyana.

The head table featured Reverend Lawrence White of North Carolina USA, Author Tony Mcwatt, Foundation Pro Sean Devers, Dr. Ritesh Tularam DCEO Ministry of Education.

“The game has been so good to me, from the village to the international world. Hard work, perseverance, hunger, passion and the desire to play this sport, I believe it’s my time to give back to Guyana and Berbice because without patience you achieve mediocrity,” Kallicharan pointed out.

On behalf of the Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, Dr. Tularam said the Minister highly applauds the initiative and will move in the direction of purchasing some of the books for students studying sports in Guyana.

He added that the Ministry’s clear vision entails every child being exposed to one sport, one foreign language, one trade or skill coupled with playing musical instruments.

Book Author McWatt said he was grateful to ‘Kali’ the opportunity to author the book, and thanked everyone involved.

Reverend White added that he was excited to be involved as spiritual insight is always recommended in sports, stating that North Carolina plans to bring the sport of cricket to its USA based State.

Kallicharan was captain of the Guyana under-16 Guyana team back 1966, making his first class debut a year later.

A former Wisden Cricketer of the Year for 1983, he was part of the 1975 and 1979 teams that won the 50-over Cricket World Cup, retiring with over 20,000 runs from across all formats, under his belt.

He hung up his gloves with a Test average of 44.43 including 12 hundreds and 21 half-centuries, hammering 187 against India during the 1978-79 series tour. (C. Ross)