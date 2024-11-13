CWIMA to host Windies Masters Extravaganza in Barbados in November

Kaieteur Sports – Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA) will be hosting a massive Masters Cricket Extravaganza as part of its selection process for its squad for the International Masters Council (IMC) O50s World Cup to be held in Sri Lanka in February 2025 and the O40s T20 World Cup slated to be held in Karachi Pakistan also in 2025.

Players were invited to these trials from all age groups-O40s, O50s & O60s to keep our players occupied and for them to showcase their talent and bond with each other whilst at the same time getting some much-needed competitive games under their belt. The Windies O50s are also slated to take part in a quadrangular O50s tournament in Houston, Texas in December 2024 prior to selecting their final squad for the SL O50s World Cup.

All age groups have various international tournaments in 2025; the first one being the O50s World Cup featuring 14 countries in Sri Lanka, the 2nd tournament being the bilateral O60s series between West Indies and England in England during June/July 2025, then followed by the O40s T20 World Cup to be staged in Pakistan in August/September 2025. West Indies is also considering hosting an International O60s tournament in Barbados in November 2025 featuring about 4 to 6 countries.

The 4 teams will be captained by 4 seasoned veterans- RED DEVILS (Rajendra Mangalie), STRIKERS (Lawrence Farnum), ROYALS (Ryan Ramdass) & WARRIORS (Rajendra Sadeo). All the players are rearing to arrive in Barbados for this historic tournament and it promises to be a belter with 5 matches for each team (3 league games, semifinals and finals). Each squad contains 13 players, and everyone will be keen to showcase their talent.

Mangalie RED DEVILS Farnum STRIKERS Boyce ROYALS Sadeo WARRIORS Rajendra Mangalie-Capt Lawrence Farnum-Capt Ryan Ramdass-Capt Rajendra Sadeo-Capt Felix Walker Devindra Maharaj Anthony Sahadeo Randy Thomas Ian Drakes Asif Chan Chris Mittleholzer Raja Amit Pooran Zamin Amin Roy Singh Emmerson Jordan Ricardo Alleyne Stephen Howell Dary Balgobin Ryan Layne Vishan Lall Richard Ramrekha Lookeshwar Mahabeer Greg McLean Larry Babb Ken Mayers Romaine Roye Fazil Jahoor Samad Motara Basil Persaud Randy Ramanan Ryan Nurse Anthony Boyke Rajendra Dilraj Renaldo Hyland Krishna Singh William Lashley George Harris Jarvis Forde Julian Boyce Jason Sookram Jefferson Gibbons Keith Lawrence Telston Johnson Wilbur Bruce Andy Payne Keith Seale Winston Warren Rodney Husbands Terrance Romaine Antonel Atwell Ronnie Gittens Brian Johnson

DATES: GAME FORMAT TEAMS TEAMS GROUND SCORERS UMPIRE 1 UMPIRE 2 LEAGUE GAMES: Sunday-Nov 17th 35 Overs Red Devils Warriors Pickwick Sansue Barrow Dave Thompson Tramaine Prescod Sunday-Nov 17th 35 Overs Strikers Royals BNOC Kamesha Wilson Shemar Boyce Sherwyn Codrington Monday-Nov 18th 35 Overs Red Devils Royals Pickwick Sansue Barrow Shemar Boyce Tramaine Prescod Monday-Nov 18th 35 Overs Strikers Warriors BNOC Kamesha Wilson Shena Welch Junior Grimes Tuesday-Nov 19th 35 Overs Red Devils Strikers Pickwick Sansue Barrow Shemar Boyce Shena Welch Tuesday-Nov 19th 35 Overs Royals Warriors BNOC Kamesha Wilson Tramaine Prescod Junior Grimes Wednesday-Nov 20th REST DAY PLAYOFFS: Thursday-Nov 21st 40 Overs-SF1 3rd place 2nd place BNOC Kamesha Wilson Ernie Fields Lamar Clarke Thursday-Nov 21st 40 Overs-SF2 1st place 4th place Pickwick Sansue Barrow Shena Welch Junior Grimes Friday-Nov 22nd 40 Overs-Finals Loser SF1 Loser SF2 BNOC Kamesha Wilson Junior Grimes Shemar Boyce Friday-Nov 22nd 40 Overs-Finals Winner SF1 Winner SF2 Pickwick Sansue Barrow Tramaine Prescod Shena Welch Saturday-Nov 23rd REST DAY Sunday, Nov 24th Teams depart