Berbice mom and four children die in fire

… 17-year-old son escaped unhurt

By Shania Williams

Kaieteur News- A 34-year-old mother and four of her five children died early Tuesday morning in a fire that destroyed their two-storey home located at No. 64 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the fire started at around 02:00h.

The victims have been identified as Hemwatie Singh, a 34-year-old housewife, and her children Kelvin Ramjatan (14), Brandon Ramjatan (10), Cindy Ramjatan (11), and Tomesh Ramjatan (2).

However, Kevin Ramjatan, Singh’s 17-year-old son, managed to escape the blaze unharmed. It is unclear how he managed to get out, but he later alerted relatives about the fire. He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

According to reports, the family was asleep when the fire started. The children’s father, Rohan Ramjatan, known as ‘Map head’, a 36-year-old cattle farmer, was not home at the time the fire occurred. The man was arrested by police for cattle rustling.

Kevin reportedly told police that he was asleep on the veranda when he was awakened by flames originating from the lower flat of the house, where his father’s car was parked.

“As he saw the flames, he immediately ran down the stairs to the lower flat,” Police stated in a press statement. Upon opening the door, Kevin said he found his mother and siblings awake and attempting to escape.

“They tried to run out of the house but as they saw the large flames in front of the house, they turned back and went upstairs,” he reportedly told police.

As a result, they became trapped in the fire.

The teenager explained that he was unable to call the police immediately because he didn’t have a phone, and his neighbors were unresponsive. He ran to his grandmother’s house to get help, but by the time they returned to the scene, the entire house had already been consumed by flames.

Kevin noted that he had closed their steel gate on Monday evening at around 18:30 hrs, but when he escaped the next morning, it was open.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 3:35hrs but found the house already fully engulfed. A fire tender, led by Section Leader Williams, attempted to extinguish the fire, and once the blaze was under control, the charred remains of five individuals, believed to be Hemwatie Singh and her four children were discovered.

The bodies of the victims were taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem examinations, and Kevin is assisting the police with their investigations.

Singh’s nephew, Azim Mohamed, told The News Desk, that he heard a loud explosion around 3:00 hrs.

“My cousin (Kevin) ran and told me that someone set fire to their car, and the house was burning. Saying that he mommy, brothers, and sister in there burning up,” Mohamed said.

Upon hearing the news, he ran to the scene but unfortunately the house was already engulfed in flames stating, “we couldn’t save nobody.”

The tragic loss has shocked the local community and country. President Irfaan Ali expressed his condolences on Facebook, stating, “My heart aches for their loved ones as they cope with this unimaginable loss. No words can ease the pain, but I hope they find comfort in the love and memories shared. May their souls rest in peace, and may the family find strength in this difficult time. Please keep the family in your prayers.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs also issued a statement of sympathy, with Minister Robeson Benn and Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham expressing their sorrow over the tragedy. “We are profoundly saddened by this devastating loss of life. Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this horrific event.”

Locals, including friends of the mother, expressed their shock and grief on social media. Mariana Badall wrote on Facebook, “Oh god, my heart hurts. You were such a friendly person, never passed me anywhere without a smile.”

Another friend, Arifa Shazam, posted, “Rest in peace, my friend.” Others described the loss as “shocking” and “heartbreaking.”

As the investigation continues, the community is left in mourning over the loss of the mother and her young children.

