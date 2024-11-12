Latest update November 12th, 2024 1:00 AM

Nov 12, 2024 Sports

Kemol Savory (Savory unbeaten half-century)

Kaieteur Sports-Guyana Harpy Eagles secured a tense two wicket win versus a young dynamic West Indies Academy (WIA) last night at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Ground.

West Indies Academy made a good comeback as they had a few hiccups but eventually got to a defendable 200 all out in 45.5 overs.

The top three batsmen Ackeem Auguste (28), Carlton Bowen-Tuckett (25) and Rivaldo Clarke (27), gave their team a good start leaving Nimar Bolden (32), Johann Layne and Joshua Bishop (15) to finish off the innings nicely.

Spin won the innings for Guyana with part-timer, opening batsman Rampertab Ramnauth (3-24), Junior Sinclair (3-40) and Veerasammy Permaul (2-57).

The Eagles stuttered during their chase, courtesy of fast-bowler Jediah Blades (4-48) who ripped out the top three batters to help push Guyana on the back-foot early.

Only Matthew Nandu (34), Kevlon Anderson (50) and Kemol Savory (56*), who scored his third half-century this season, managed to get going as the Eagles posted 204-8 in the 47th over.

Blades found support from teammates, leg-spinner Zishan Motara (2-43) and Layne (1-33) who also did well to keep the runs and wickets under control.

(Savory unbeaten half-century guides Harpy Eagles to tense 2-wicket finish )

 

