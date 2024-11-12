Namilco hands over First Division colored uniforms to RHTYSC, MS

Kaieteur Sports- The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club first division last weekend received uniforms for the 2024/25 cricket season from their official sponsor, Namilco. The presentation was done at the company Head Office, located at Eccles, East Bank Demerara by Managing Director Bert Sukhai to Secretary Hilbert Foster in the presence of Finance Director Fitzroy McLeod.

Foster, noted that the company has been sponsoring the Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour team since 2019 and the success of the team has been overwhelming. The team under the sponsorship has won over ten championships and is the leading team at the first division level in the ancient county.

The former president of the Berbice Cricket Board stated that the company has already provided uniforms for the team twice before in 2020 and 2022 and he expressed gratitude to Mr Sukhai for the continued sponsorship. The team under the leadership of Berbice senior inter county and former Guyana national player Clinton Pestano is currently preparing for the finals of the Premier Cup 20/20 finals against arch rival Tucber Park CC and Foster stated that the uniforms would be used by the players there.

Among the players currently in the team are Pestano, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Slyus Tyndall, Kevin Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersaud, Jermey Sandia, Romesh Bharrat, Matthew Pottaya, Jason Sinclair, Eon Hooper, Keon Sinclair and Troy Mathieson among others.

The RHTYSC Secretary informed the Namilco delegation that the club has a total of eight of its member with contracts with either the Guyana Cricket Board or Cricket West Indies. Three of the boys -Anderson, Sinclair and Tyndall, are currently with the Guyana fifty over team in Trinidad, while Kevin Sinclair was also selected in the team before he was replaced by Junior Sinclair.

The Rose Hall Town Namilco team in 2024 has successfully completed over fifty personal development projects and is busy right now, preparing to host the tenth edition of the popular Rose Hall Town Christmas Village from the 21st to 24th of December in the compound of the Rose Hall Primary School. The team along with their peers would also be sharing out one thousand food hampers, thousands of Christmas Toys, five hundred special Christmas packages consisting of apples, grapes, biscuits and confectionery etc among others. The team would also be assisting youths with bicycles and school bags as part of the programme.

The Namilco team is also preparing to launch another edition of its highly successful Say No/Say Yes campaign. The campaign targets over sixty thousand youths in Region Six with the main objective of getting them to say no to drugs, crime and yes to education and religion.

Namilco is sponsoring four educational outdoor PVC standup promotional signs that would be used at all RHTYSC functions. The signs would feature the images of Jonathan Rampersaud, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair and Kevlon Sinclair. The signs would feature solid pieces of advice on the different topics.

Namilco Managing Director Bert Sukhai stated that his company was very pleased to be associated with the first division team and was very impressed with their achievements on and off the cricket field. As he handed over the uniforms, Sukhai urged the team to remain focused and to always strive for excellence. Noting, that the club has always been associated with success, the Namilco boss pleaded for this to continue in the future.

Apart from sponsorship of the team, the company also co-sponsors several of the club activities including award ceremony, cricket academy, summer camps, youth magazine, tribute to heroes and Christmas Village among others.

