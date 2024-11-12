GVF /Republic Bank / One Guyana / ‘ B’ Division tournament ends on high note

Kaieteur Sports- Curtains came down when the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) lauded the Republic Bank and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports for their Sterling contribution towards the development and sustenance of Volleyball throughout the length and breadth of Guyana.

The tournament saw some 49 teams, both male and females participating from eight regions across the country.

The culmination of the event, which was held on the 9th and 10th of November, 2024, brought 8 female and 8 male teams to the National Gymnasium.

The quarter finals were played on a round robin basis with two male and two female zones. Advancing to the male semi finals were the PMTC of Berbice, Alpha of Georgetown, Warriors A of Bartica and Hururu Hydras of Region 10.

In the female category, Mabaruma, Lethem, Siparuta and Bartica advanced to the semis. In the male category, PMTC played Warriors A. PMTC won, 25 – 21 and 26 – 24, while Alpha played Hururu Hydras.

Hururu Hydras defeated Alphas 25 – 19, 14-25 and 15- 11 to advance to the finals. In the female category, Mabaruma won from Bartica 25-16, 20-25 and 16- 14.

Lethem played Siparuta and won 25- 21, 26-24 and 15- 13 to advance to the finals. All matches were played in a best of three format.

The female finals saw Mabaruma winning from Lethem 30- 28, 25- 21 and 25 – 19. In the Male category, the Hururu Hydras was triumphant by defeating PMTC in a nail biting finish, 19-25. 21- 25, 25 -22, 25- 21 and 15- 13.

The final segment of the game was graced by the Honorable Mr. Charles Ramson (jnr) Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Mr. Franklin Wilson Assistant Director of Sports, Mr. Kashif Mohammed, Chairman of the Sports Commission, Miss Jonelle Dummett, Marketing and Communications Manager of Republic Bank and Miss Ismelia Douglas, Assistant Human Resource Manager of Republic Bank.

In the presentation ceremony the Honorable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports gave brief remarks for a promising future for the development of not only Volleyball in Guyana but for sports in general.

He lauded the GVF, the National Sports Commission and the Republic Bank for their arduous contribution towards the success of the venture.

Prizes were awarded to:

– Best Defence- Delinica Campbelle – Mabaruma. – Trophy and $20,000.

– Best Attacker – Vandette Henry – Lethem – Trophy and $20,000.

– Best Setter – Delinica Campbelle – Mabaruma – Trophy and $20,000.

– 4th place – Warriors A, Bartica – Trophy and $100,000.

– 3rd place – Sipatuta Falcons- Trophy, Medals and $150,000.

– 2nd Place – Lethem – Trophy, Medals and $200,000.

– 1st place – Mabaruma – Trophy, Medals & G$300,000

– MVP went to Lianna Gilkes of Mabaruma

– Best Defence- A. Saywack – PMTC- Trophy and $20,000

– Best Libero – A. Saywack – PMTC- Trophy and $20,000

– Best attacker- Andy Rohoman – PMTC -Trophy and $20,000

– Best Setter- Ravi Rampertab – PMTC -Trophy and $20,000

– 4th place – Bartica – Trophy and $100,000

– 3rd place – Alpha – Trophy, Medals and $150,000

– 2nd Place- PMTC – Trophy, Medals &and $200,000

– First place Hururu Spartans- Trophy, Medals and $300,000.

– MVP Kelon Phillips

