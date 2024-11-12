GPHC acquires equipment to treat enlarged prostate

Kaieteur News- The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has acquired equipment to conduct laser treatment of enlarged prostate. This was revealed by the CEO of GPHC, Robbie Rambarran, at the recently concluded 26th Annual International Conference of the Caribbean Urological Association (CURA), held from November 8-10 at the Pegasus Hotel in Georgetown.

The conference brought together top urologists and healthcare professionals from across the Caribbean and other parts of the world.

During the conference’s final day, CEO of GPHC, Mr. Robbie Rambarran addressed attendees, speaking passionately about the advancements in urological care at GPHC over recent years. He highlighted the significant investments in state-of-the-art equipment over the past two years.

Mr. Rambarran shared that GPHC’s recent acquisitions include a 50W laser, ultrasonic lithotripter, specialized scopes, a surgical tower, and a fluoroscopy C-arm. These instruments have enabled GPHC to adopt treatment protocols that meet international standards, comparable to the best facilities in the Caribbean.

“This is the newest technology on the market, I was told, and the first of its kind in the southern Caribbean. It permits minimal invasive laser treatment of enlarged prostate,” he said.

Rambarran highlighted the groundbreaking advancements in urology and celebrated new leadership within the association, with Dr. Rajendra Sukhraj, Consultant at the Urology Department at GPHC, being elected President of CURA.

Dr. Sukhraj’s election reflects the high regard in which he is held throughout the Caribbean, and his leadership is anticipated to steer the association into new avenues of growth and innovation.

Earlier this year, that hospital acquired a GY$25 million ultrasonic lithotripter that uses advanced ultrasonic energy to precisely and effectively pulverize kidney stones, placing patient comfort and safety at the forefront.

One remarkable achievement highlighted by Mr. Rambarran is that in 2023, 100% of kidney stone cases at GPHC were treated with minimally invasive methods, compared to prior years when open surgeries were the only option. This shift has brought about substantial benefits for patients, including significantly shorter recovery times. Whereas open surgeries required a large abdominal incision and a six-week recovery period, minimally invasive techniques allow most patients to be discharged on the same day, with a swift return to their regular routines.

Further advancements include the acquisition of a 100W Quanta Magneto high-power laser, the latest technology for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) through minimally invasive laser procedures.

As the first of its kind in the southern Caribbean, this laser allows for same-day discharge in many cases, with minimal bleeding and faster recovery times. Mr. Rambarran noted that while the acquisition of such advanced equipment entails significant costs, the long-term benefits include not only enhanced patient outcomes but also cost savings through shorter hospital stays and lower recovery expenses.

The conference also featured a presentation from Dr. Mahendra Carpen, Head of Internal Medicine and Cardiology at GPHC, who spoke on the link between urology and cardiovascular health in Caribbean men.

His discussion highlighted how the intersection of these fields can impact men’s health, and he underscored the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach in managing these interconnected conditions. Dr. Carpen’s insights emphasized the need for comprehensive healthcare strategies to better serve patients in the region.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to urology services across Guyana. “Our goal is to ensure that men in all 10 regions have access to high-quality urological care without needing to travel to Georgetown to access care at GPHC,” Dr. Anthony shared.

He highlighted plans for new hospitals which will include urology services and emphasized the Ministry’s focus on education and awareness for prostate and men’s health, noting that preventative care and early intervention are key to long-term health outcomes.

The conference was preceded by a hands-on surgical workshop led by Professor Kurt McCammon, a globally renowned expert in Reconstructive Urological Surgery from Virginia, USA, hosted by GPHC on November 6 and 7.

This two-day workshop provided practical training for resident doctors at GPHC in advanced surgical techniques.

Overall, the 26th CURA Conference served as an essential platform for medical professionals to exchange knowledge, showcase advancements, and recognize leadership within the field. Dr. Rajendra Sukhraj’s election as CURA President marks a significant milestone for GPHC and the Caribbean urology community, setting a promising course for the future of urological care in the region.

(GPHC acquires equipment to treat enlarged prostate)