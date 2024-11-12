Latest update November 12th, 2024 1:00 AM

Nov 12, 2024

Fire destroys supermarket, damages hotel in Berbice

Firemen battling the blaze

Kaieteur News- A massive fire on Monday destroyed Bob and Sons Supermarket and threatened nearby buildings at New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six.

According to reports, the fire erupted sometime after 19:00hrs. Details are sketchy at this time. Berbice photographer, Ulric Frazer, who went live at the scene, reported that when he arrived, the roof of the supermarket was on fire.

The Fire Service reportedly arrived promptly but had to battle the dangers of exploding gas bottles at the supermarket. Reports are that some gas bottles exploded as the fire spread. In the live video, firemen and onlookers could be seeing taking caution as the bottles started to go off. Luckily, there were no further explosion that could have caused a tragedy for firefighters.

The supermarket, was destroyed completely. Up to press time, firefighters were doing their best to extinguish the blaze and stop it from spreading to a nearby bank and the Penguin Hotel. It was noted that the hotel walls were scorched as the firemen contained the blaze.

