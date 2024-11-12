ExxonMobil Futsal Championship quarter-finals decided

Kaieteur Sports- After two weeks of intense, high-energy clashes in the preliminary rounds, the ExxonMobil Futsal Championship has reached a thrilling crescendo as it moves into the quarter-finals.

Tomorrow’s action-packed line-up will see the tournament’s top eight teams battling in a dramatic “win or go home” stage, all under the electrifying atmosphere curated by New Era Entertainment at the Retrieve Hard Court.

Kicking off the evening at 7:30 pm, the undefeated powerhouse YMCA will square off against the resilient Silver Bullets, who fought their way to a second-place finish in Group C.

With YMCA’s flawless track record and Silver Bullets hungry to prove their mettle, the opening match promises a fierce duel that could set the tone for the rest of the night.

The second face-off will pit Spaniards, the dominant force from Group B, against Turf Presidents, a formidable squad that secured their spot as Group D’s runners-up.

Spaniards have been a force to reckon with throughout the tournament, but Turf President is known for their tenacity and unpredictable play, making this clash one to watch closely.

Next up, it’s the turn of Money Bell, who clinched the top spot in Group C, to take on Bomberz, Group A’s second-place finishers.

Money Bell’s tactical finesse will be tested against Bomberz’s explosive style of play, promising a high-stakes encounter filled with end-to-end action.

The grand finale of the quarter-finals will feature a blockbuster matchup between Hard Knocks, one of the tournament favourites who dominated Group D, and the ever-daring Young Gunners from Group B.

This showdown is already being hailed as the must-watch game of the night, with both teams eager to stamp their authority and move one step closer to the championship glory.

All eight teams are locked in a fierce pursuit of the coveted championship title and the lucrative $1 million grand prize.

For those who fall short, there are still substantial rewards, with the runners-up set to pocket $500,000, while $200,000 and $100,000 will go to the third- and fourth-place finishers, respectively.

The quarter-finals of the ExxonMobil Futsal Championship promise not just a battle for survival, but a showcase of the finest talents on the futsal scene in Linden.

