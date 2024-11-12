Controversies continue over selection policies of Guyana Cricket Board

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports- The controversy that has arisen over selection of players to represent four teams that is participating in the ongoing Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) T20 cricket competition is continuing.

Persons are calling on the GCB to explain its selection policies, since it was observed that a number of promising and upcoming players were not selected to represent any of the teams.

A number of former cricketers and prominent businessmen have come forward and called out the GCB and is asking them to say something. The GCB has chosen to remain silent. They say that the GCB should be courteous and respectful enough and answer to stakeholders.

They said it is customary for persons to be selected for the present or future, but the GCB seems to have a different policy with a number of unknown players making the cut.

Leading the charge is prominent businessman, community activists and former first division cricketer Rafeek Kassim.

The controversy intensified after prolific youth player, Adrian Hetmyer, who was one of the players that was surprisingly omitted, blasted yet another century, his 13th century as a teen. Hetmyer hammered 107, playing for the RHCCCC over the weekend, in the U17 cricket finals played at the RHCC against Albion CC in Berbice. Hetmyer, who was one of the young players cited by the club as a surprise omission, participated in National Senior trials earlier this year.

Apart from the Rose Hall Community Centre (RHCC), a number of other clubs have come forward with stories of their own, but are afraid to mention names for fear of victimization.

However, Kassim, who was a leading all-rounder and still play, has no such hindrances.

The former fast bowling all-rounder said that the GCB policy is simply killing the game instead of assisting the players and wonders what plans the GCB has for the future.

He said that apart from the players named by the RHCC, a number of other young and promising players could be identified before some of those selected.

The RHCC had taken umbrage over the non-selection of any players from the Club to participate in the competition.

Other promising players mentioned include Romario Ramdehol who finished the as the leading wicket taker in the just concluded Regional U-17 tournament. National U17 pacer Devon Wharton, rated as one of the fastest bowlers in the recently concluded Regional U-17 competition and Raymond Vankenie, who was recently invited to the Combined Compasses and Colleges (CCC) trials and participated in the T10 league in Trinidad.

Kassim, a former cricket board official like others who are up in arms the way things are being done, want a shakeup of the selection policy of the national and county boards.

Kassim said that persons like Hetmyer and others should be encouraged and given all opportunities to develop their cricket.

He and others had earlier criticized the attitude and high handed behavior of the Cricket board and national selectors.

(Controversies continue over selection policies of Guyana Cricket Board)