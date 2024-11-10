Vivaanta Auto Spa set to revolutionize automotive care in Guyana

Kaieteur News- The Mehra family, known for bringing the authentic Ayurvedic wellness experience to Guyana through Vivaanta Spa in 2019, is now set to make waves in the automotive industry with the launch of Vivaanta Auto Spa.

Located at the corner of Duncan and Sheriff Streets in Georgetown, this innovative facility will offer Guyanese a revolutionary touch less car wash and detailing service that prioritizes convenience, eco-friendliness, and top-notch results.

The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, November 15, 2024, at 17:00 hrs, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring prominent figures from the local business community.

Vivaanta Auto Spa is the first of its kind in Guyana, offering a state-of-the-art touch less car wash system. This advanced technology ensures that vehicles are thoroughly cleaned without the need for brushes or direct contact, thus preserving the integrity of the car’s paint while minimizing environmental impact.

By reducing the use of harsh chemicals and water, Vivaanta Auto Spa is leading the way in sustainable automotive care, offering a cleaner solution for both vehicles and the environment.

“Our goal is to bring a fresh, sustainable, and high-tech approach to car care here in Guyana,” said Nitin Mehra, founder of Vivaanta Spa and Auto Spa. “We are combining cutting-edge technology with a customer-first approach to deliver high-quality service in the most efficient and environmentally responsible way possible.”

The range of services offered at Vivaanta Auto Spa includes touchless car washing, waxing, interior cleaning, engine cleaning, and specialized detailing packages. These services are designed to provide customers with a quick, thorough, and hassle-free experience.

With the touch less system, vehicles are cleaned using high-pressure water jets and gentle, eco-friendly cleaning solutions, followed by advanced drying technology that ensures a spotless finish without any abrasive contact. Customers can also take advantage of detailed offerings like waxing, steaming, and interior sanitizing to keep both the exterior and interior of their vehicles in pristine condition.

According to Mehra, what truly sets Vivaanta Auto Spa apart from other car wash services in Guyana is its commitment to sustainability and innovation. The touchless technology not only protects the vehicle but also conserves resources. It uses significantly less water than traditional car washes and eliminates the need for harsh detergents, making it an eco-conscious option for customers who care about the environment. The business is also dedicated to creating a customer-centric experience, offering efficient and reliable service that allows customers to get in and out quickly, without sacrificing quality.

“We’re proud to be the first to offer this kind of service in Guyana,” said Karan Mehra, co-founder of Vivaanta Auto Spa. “We’ve designed this business to be both convenient and environmentally responsible, which is something that’s still rare in the local automotive market. Our customers can trust that their cars will be well cared for, and that they are supporting a business that values sustainability.”

Vivaanta Auto Spa will feature a range of automated, high-tech equipment, including high-pressure water jets, gentle cleaning solutions, and advanced drying systems. The technology used ensures that each vehicle receives a thorough clean without any damage to the paint or finish. Whether it’s a basic wash or a full detailing package, customers can rest assured that their cars will receive the best possible care.

The idea for Vivaanta Auto Spa grew out of the success of Vivaanta Hair and Ayurvedic Spa, which has been serving the wellness needs of Guyanese since 2019.

After experiencing success in the spa industry, the Mehra family recognized a growing demand for modern, high-quality services in other sectors, including automotive care. This led to the creation of Vivaanta Auto Spa, offering an innovative solution to car care that combines the same level of attention to detail and commitment to excellence that the family has built their reputation on.

Guyana, with its expanding economy and increasing awareness of sustainability, is the perfect market for this type of service. “We saw an opportunity to bring something new to the automotive industry, something that’s efficient, high-quality, and sustainable,” said Nitin Mehra. “Guyana is a dynamic market, and we’re excited to be contributing to its growth while providing something fresh and innovative for our local consumers.”

Vivaanta Auto Spa will be open to customers starting on November 15, 2024. Customers can access the services either through walk-ins or by making appointments in advance for added convenience. The team at Vivaanta Auto Spa is committed to delivering exceptional service and will initially be employing a staff of trained technicians and customer service personnel. As the business grows, they plan to expand their team and offer more employment opportunities within the community.

With competitive pricing and a variety of packages designed to suit different needs, Vivaanta Auto Spa aims to provide value for money with every service. Whether it’s a quick wash or a comprehensive detailing, customers can expect their vehicles to be cleaned thoroughly and efficiently. “We want every customer to feel confident that their vehicle is in expert hands, and that they’re getting the best value for their money,” said Karan Mehra.

Vivaanta Auto Spa is more than just a car wash; it’s a step toward a more sustainable and customer-focused future in Guyana’s automotive care sector. By choosing Vivaanta, customers are not only caring for their vehicles but also supporting a business that values innovation, sustainability, and the local economy.

