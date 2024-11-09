Latest update November 9th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 09, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A 29-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning by an unidentifiable male. The duo was entering their Stevedore Housing Scheme, Georgetown home at the time of the robbery.
The victims were identified as Mikel Brandt, a welder and Alana Bamfield. Police reported that the incident occurred at about 01:15h, while the couple was about to enter their home.
Reports are that the bandit wore a dark-coloured hoodie. As they entered the yard, the man armed with a handgun pounced on them while pointing the weapon in their direction. He demanded their belongings which were handed over.
Thereafter, a scuffle ensued between the suspect and Brandt, where a round was discharged from the suspect’s firearm. The suspect then fled the scene and made good his escape in an unknown direction.
The bandit stole $130,000, two Samsung phones valued $100,000 and two gold chains valued $120,000.
“The scene was processed, and one live 9mm round of ammunition was found, along with a pair of black sneakers,” police said in their report.
Investigations are ongoing.
(Stevedore Housing Scheme couple robbed at gunpoint in yard)
Nov 09, 20242024 CWI Men’s CG United Super50 Championships… Kaieteur Sports- With mother-nature having her way following the start of this year’s Regional Super50 Men’s Championships,...
Nov 09, 2024
Nov 09, 2024
Nov 09, 2024
Nov 09, 2024
Nov 09, 2024
…Peeping Tom (Jagdeo’s illogical rejection) Kaieteur News- Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s recent comments on the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]