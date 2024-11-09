 (Stevedore Housing Scheme couple robbed at gunpoint in yard)

Latest update November 9th, 2024 1:00 AM

Nov 09, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- A 29-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning by an unidentifiable male. The duo was entering their Stevedore Housing Scheme, Georgetown home at the time of the robbery.

The victims were identified as Mikel Brandt, a welder and Alana Bamfield. Police reported that the incident occurred at about 01:15h, while the couple was about to enter their home.

Reports are that the bandit wore a dark-coloured hoodie. As they entered the yard, the man armed with a handgun pounced on them while pointing the weapon in their direction. He demanded their belongings which were handed over.

Thereafter, a scuffle ensued between the suspect and Brandt, where a round was discharged from the suspect’s firearm. The suspect then fled the scene and made good his escape in an unknown direction.

The bandit stole $130,000, two Samsung phones valued $100,000 and two gold chains valued $120,000.

“The scene was processed, and one live 9mm round of ammunition was found, along with a pair of black sneakers,” police said in their report.

Investigations are ongoing.

