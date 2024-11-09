Man pays victim $200k after abducting, beating him thinking he is a thief

Kaieteur News- Three days after Kaieteur News reported that an Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man was mistaken for a thief, abducted and brutally beaten, one of the six suspects came forward and paid him $200,000 to settle the matter.

The victim, Tolaram Persaud, 31, agreed to settle with him but not the five others who remain at large.

Kaieteur News learnt that the man who came forward was identified as Raj Mahadeo of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Mahadeo is reportedly the same individual who was arrested when police ranks were sent to rescue Persaud from the beating.

Following reports and video of the suspects fleeing the scene when police showed up, Mahadeo reportedly visited the victim and apologized. He and the suspects were accused of invading the man’s home and breaking down his bathroom door to abduct him.

Mahadeo reportedly offered to pay the man a sum of cash and repair the damages to the house.

Rampersaud agreed to settle the matter but made it clear that he still wants the others who remain at large to face the law and come out of hiding.

According to a document titled Affidavit of Settlement, and drafted by a Commissioner of Oaths to Affidavits and Justice of the Peace, Persaud and Mahadeo agreed to settle the matter.

“Myself and the said Tolaram Persaud do not wish further police intervention in the said matter premised on the following conditions. That I pay to the said Tolaram Persaud the amount of two hundred thousand dollars ($200,000) in full settlement for injuries received by him; and that I replace, separately, one wooden door and six (6) tiles to the property of Tolaram Persaud located at Haslington South, East Coast Demerara, no later than 6th November 2024,” the document shared with Kaieteur News said.

Rampersaud was first attacked by the men during the wee hours of October 27, while he and a friend were returning home from a birthday party in Hope West, Enmore, ECD.

The attack began on the road. To escape Rampersaud had to hide in some bushes until day clean. He went home but the men reportedly followed him and abducted him from his bathroom.

Police had arrested two persons but one escaped from the Enmore Police Outpost.

The two persons are said to be brothers and businessmen while the four were workers.

