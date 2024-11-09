Latest update November 9th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 09, 2024 News
Kaieteur News– A University of Guyana (UG) student was shocked after learning that his missing underwear were stolen by a man on Friday.
The student reportedly washed his undergarments earlier in the day and hung them on a line to dry.
At around 17:00hrs he went outside to retrieve his underwear only to find them missing.
After searching for a while, the student decided to check the security camera. The victim noticed a man stealing his underwear on the camera footage.
The shocked young man said, “but them vests old though is not even new thing.”
(Man caught on camera stealing UG student’s underwear)
