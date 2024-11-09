(Man caught on camera stealing UG student’s underwear)

Latest update November 9th, 2024 1:00 AM

Man caught on camera stealing underwear

Kaieteur News– A University of Guyana (UG) student was shocked after learning that his missing underwear were stolen by a man on Friday.

The student reportedly washed his undergarments earlier in the day and hung them on a line to dry.

At around 17:00hrs he went outside to retrieve his underwear only to find them missing.

After searching for a while, the student decided to check the security camera. The victim noticed a man stealing his underwear on the camera footage.

The shocked young man said, “but them vests old though is not even new thing.” 

