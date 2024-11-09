Latest update November 9th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man appears before magistrate he previously threatened with cutlass in front of Demico

Nov 09, 2024 News

Man appears before magistrate he previously threatened with cutlass in front of Demico

Remanded: Carlos Braithwaite (Man appears before magistrate)

Kaieteur News- Forty-year-old, Carlos Braithwaite, found himself in an unfortunate position on Friday when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, the very magistrate he had previously threatened with a cutlass.

Braithwaite, who has no fixed address, was at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to face a damage to property charge.

In a display of shame, Braithwaite refused to enter the courtroom and instead stood at the entry of the prisoners’ chute, facing the magistrate side by side. Magistrate McGusty read the charge to him, to which he was not required to enter a plea.

After reading the charge, she recounted the moment he had threatened her, stating, “Sir, you stand here to tell me that you are a farmer, carpenter, driver, but I don’t normally see you do these things at the place you normally hang out by Demico. Do you also remember a morning you tried to threaten me by sharpening your cutlass while I was passing you?”

Braithwaite responded, “No, I never said that.” However, Magistrate McGusty continued, “Okay, well you also had a piece of wood.” Following this exchange, Braithwaite remained silent in court. Without hesitation, Magistrate McGusty remanded him, scheduling his next court appearance for December 6, 2024.

The charge against Braithwaite states that on October 6, 2024, on Pollard Place, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously damaged a Toyota motor vehicle valued at $3.9 million, the property of Francis Vera.

According to the facts presented in court, Vera typically parked her car on the street beside her workplace at the Ministry of Education. On the day in question, around 17:15 hrs, she was alerted by concerned citizens that her car was on fire. Upon exiting the building, she confirmed that her vehicle was indeed ablaze. The Guyana Fire Service was summoned and extinguished the fire.

Braithwaite was subsequently contacted and arrested. He admitted to placing a salt bag next to the car and igniting it with a lighter, which caused the fire to spread to the vehicle. Following further investigations, he was charged with the current offense.

(Man appears before magistrate he previously threatened with cutlass in front of Demico)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 8th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Arch rivals Harpy Eagles, Red Force square off with eye on weather 

Arch rivals Harpy Eagles, Red Force square off with eye on weather 

Nov 09, 2024

2024 CWI Men’s CG United Super50 Championships…  Kaieteur Sports- With mother-nature having her way following the start of this year’s Regional Super50 Men’s Championships,...
Read More
West Indies Announce Dynamic Squad for Barbados Games of ‘Rivalry’ T20I Series Against England

West Indies Announce Dynamic Squad for Barbados...

Nov 09, 2024

Eight matches billed for this weekend as Republic Bank U18 Football League continues 

Eight matches billed for this weekend as Republic...

Nov 09, 2024

Rosignol Secondary School celebrates CSEC Physical Education Graduates students 

Rosignol Secondary School celebrates CSEC...

Nov 09, 2024

GSLT20 tickets to be sold in E’bo and Berbice

GSLT20 tickets to be sold in E’bo and Berbice

Nov 09, 2024

Semi-final round moved to next Wednesday, final set for Saturday

Semi-final round moved to next Wednesday, final...

Nov 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]