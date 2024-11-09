Man appears before magistrate he previously threatened with cutlass in front of Demico

Kaieteur News- Forty-year-old, Carlos Braithwaite, found himself in an unfortunate position on Friday when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, the very magistrate he had previously threatened with a cutlass.

Braithwaite, who has no fixed address, was at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to face a damage to property charge.

In a display of shame, Braithwaite refused to enter the courtroom and instead stood at the entry of the prisoners’ chute, facing the magistrate side by side. Magistrate McGusty read the charge to him, to which he was not required to enter a plea.

After reading the charge, she recounted the moment he had threatened her, stating, “Sir, you stand here to tell me that you are a farmer, carpenter, driver, but I don’t normally see you do these things at the place you normally hang out by Demico. Do you also remember a morning you tried to threaten me by sharpening your cutlass while I was passing you?”

Braithwaite responded, “No, I never said that.” However, Magistrate McGusty continued, “Okay, well you also had a piece of wood.” Following this exchange, Braithwaite remained silent in court. Without hesitation, Magistrate McGusty remanded him, scheduling his next court appearance for December 6, 2024.

The charge against Braithwaite states that on October 6, 2024, on Pollard Place, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously damaged a Toyota motor vehicle valued at $3.9 million, the property of Francis Vera.

According to the facts presented in court, Vera typically parked her car on the street beside her workplace at the Ministry of Education. On the day in question, around 17:15 hrs, she was alerted by concerned citizens that her car was on fire. Upon exiting the building, she confirmed that her vehicle was indeed ablaze. The Guyana Fire Service was summoned and extinguished the fire.

Braithwaite was subsequently contacted and arrested. He admitted to placing a salt bag next to the car and igniting it with a lighter, which caused the fire to spread to the vehicle. Following further investigations, he was charged with the current offense.

