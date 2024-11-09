Excitement promised at Gymkhana and horserace meet at Brighton Turf Club tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports- The Brighton Turf Club at Brighton Village on the Corentyne, Berbice will come alive with horseracing and gymkhana action tomorrow, Sunday November 10, when Promoters Marlon and Mark Prince stage the one day event.

The action is set to get underway from 1:30pm and seven races are carded for the programme with the feature being the J-Class and lower race.

Trophies and cash prizes are on offer for the outstanding performers and the racetrack is said to be in excellent shape and fast races are anticipated. The feature race will see the likes of Princess Samiya, Princess Sasha, Money Time, Kiss, Trump and GT Boss in action.

The afternoon has promised a chockfull of entertainment and fans are encouraged to come out in their numbers. There will be games and entertainment for the children also.

Big G Sawmill and Lumber yard of Linden, Fort Addalay Enterprise are among the sponsors and they have contributed to repairs at the venue.

Mr. Nand Persaud of the Karibee Rice Company of Number 36 Village Corentyne, Berbice is also on board lending valuable sponsorship assistance to the event.

Music from the Undercover sound system of Number 56 Village, Corentyne plus a well stocked drink and food bar will add to the comfort and entertainment of the fans present.

