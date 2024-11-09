Couple on bail after shooting incident at Riverview

Kaieteur News- A 26-year-old shop owner and her boyfriend appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday to face charges of unlawfully discharging a loaded firearm with intent to harm their neighbour.

The incident occurred on November 3, 2024 at Riverview, Ruimveldt, Georgetown, when 23-year-old Bhurita Motilall allegedly handed a gun to her boyfriend, 26-year-old Travis Farley to shoot their neighbour Sahir Hussein.

Motilall and Farley, both of Lot 2 Riverview, Ruimveldt, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, who read the joint charge to them.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

According to the facts presented in court, on the night of the incident, between 21:30 hrs and 22:00 hrs, Hussein was standing at a shop on the southern side of the street when Farley, riding as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle, stopped in front of the shop. He allegedly instructed Motilall, who was inside their shop, to pass him the gun. Eyewitnesses reported that the firearm was handed to Farley, who then discharged several rounds, resulting in injuries to Hussein’s legs. No firearm was recovered at the scene; however, spent shells and two live 9mm rounds were found.

Following the incident, both Motilall and Farley were arrested and charged.

Attorney Adrian Thompson, representing the accused, argued that Hussein and Farley had engaged in a scuffle where no firearm was used. He requested reasonable bail for both defendants, emphasizing that they have two young children together.

Prosecutor Sean Williams objected to bail, citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offense. He noted that due to the severity of Hussein’s injuries, he was unable to appear in court. Williams also mentioned that a witness reported seeing the gun being handed from Motilall to Farley.

After considering both sides, Magistrate McGusty granted bail in the sum of $200,000 for each accused, with conditions requiring them to report to the East La Penitence Police Station.

They are scheduled to return for further proceedings on December 13, 2024.

Hussein was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment. He has since been discharged and is on bed rest at his home.

