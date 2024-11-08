Bids open for design & supervision services for annex at new Yarrowkabra School

Kaieteur News- With plans to build an annex at the newly commissioned $790M Yarrowkabra Secondary School on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, five consultancy firms have submitted bids to oversee the construction of that building.

At the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the Ministry of Education tendered for the design, construction cost and supervision services for the construction of the annex.

The firms that applied are Arrowten Inc., Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services, GR Engineering Company, CB & Associates Inc. and Kalitech Inc.

The annex is estimated to cost $191 million.

At the commissioning ceremony, the education minister, Priya Manickchand said that her ministry issued a tender for an additional block for the school.

“We started this school last year and we already need 10 new classrooms which the Permanent Secretary has already put out a bid because once the school is here, kids will come to school and once children come to school, lives will change,” the minister said at the time.

The new school is accommodating 1,019 students.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

(Bids open for design & supervision services for annex at new Yarrowkabra School)