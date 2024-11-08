Latest update November 8th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bids open for design & supervision services for annex at new Yarrowkabra School

Nov 08, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- With plans to build an annex at the newly commissioned $790M Yarrowkabra Secondary School on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, five consultancy firms have submitted bids to oversee the construction of that building.

At the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the Ministry of Education tendered for the design, construction cost and supervision services for the construction of the annex.

The firms that applied are Arrowten Inc., Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services, GR Engineering Company, CB & Associates Inc. and Kalitech Inc.

The annex is estimated to cost $191 million.

At the commissioning ceremony, the education minister, Priya Manickchand said that her ministry issued a tender for an additional block for the school.

“We started this school last year and we already need 10 new classrooms which the Permanent Secretary has already put out a bid because once the school is here, kids will come to school and once children come to school, lives will change,” the minister said at the time.

The new school is accommodating 1,019 students.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Bids open for design & supervision services for annex at new Yarrowkabra School

Bids open for design & supervision services for annex at new Yarrowkabra School

Bids open for design & supervision services for annex at new Yarrowkabra School

Bids open for design & supervision services for annex at new Yarrowkabra School

(Bids open for design & supervision services for annex at new Yarrowkabra School)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 6th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

CWI Cricket West Indies suspends Alzarri Joseph for two matches

CWI Cricket West Indies suspends Alzarri Joseph for two matches

Nov 08, 2024

Bridgetown, Barbados – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has imposed a two-match suspension on fast bowler Alzarri Joseph following an on-field incident during the 3rd CG United ODI at the Kensington...
Read More
ExxonMobil Futsal Championship heats up in Linden

ExxonMobil Futsal Championship heats up in Linden

Nov 08, 2024

Harpy Eagles left frustrated by weather once again in Super50 Cup no-result against Scorpions

Harpy Eagles left frustrated by weather once...

Nov 08, 2024

Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate C/ship shifted to Six Head Gym

Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate C/ship...

Nov 08, 2024

All-round Jaguars clinch 3-wicket win over Pitbulls 

All-round Jaguars clinch 3-wicket win over...

Nov 08, 2024

GSLT20 ticket sales begin tomorrow at the local box office

GSLT20 ticket sales begin tomorrow at the local...

Nov 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]