Shi-Oil fuels Ryan Rahaman for ENet Caribbean Clash of Champions

Kaieteur Sports– In the world of Guyanese motor racing, the ENet Caribbean Clash of Champions stands as the season’s pinnacle event, drawing top racers and their roaring machines from across the Caribbean.

Scheduled for November 10 at the South Dakota Circuit, the event promises high-speed action, fierce rivalries, and a showcase of the best driving talent in the region.

This year, all eyes are on Ryan Rahaman, a seasoned racer with a legacy to uphold and a new title to chase.

Backed by Shi-Oil, a proud, family-owned independent fuel distributor, Rahaman is poised to make a splash in the highly competitive Sports Tuner Championship.

Shi-Oil, Guyana’s independent fuel distributor, is no stranger to motorsport sponsorship. Known for its support of local sports, especially football through the popular Slingerz FC, Shi-Oil has committed once again to sponsoring Rahaman.

With a car decked out in Shi-Oil’s signature branding, Rahaman will be one of over 80 racers tearing up the track at the Caribbean Clash of Champions.

“We’re proud to support Ryan and continue our tradition of investing in Guyanese sports,” said Aswell Mohabir, a representative from Shi-Oil, at a recent sponsorship event at Rahaman’s Sandy Babb Street garage.

For Shi-Oil, the partnership is not just about brand visibility; it’s a testament to their pride as Guyana’s only independent fuel importer and distributor, serving the nation with gasoline, diesel, lubricants, and kerosene.

Mohabir underlined Shi-Oil’s commitment to fuelling the nation both literally and figuratively, stating, “Being 100% Guyanese-owned and operated, we believe in supporting our athletes and helping them reach new heights.”

Rahaman, a former Caribbean champion, currently leads the standings in the Sports Tuner category with 119 points.

His nearest competitor, Nasrudeen Mohamed, trails with 90 points, while Azaad Hassan and Adrian Fernandes are close behind with 89 and 86 points, respectively.

The narrow gap in points sets the stage for an exhilarating showdown, as each driver vies for the championship in the season’s final race.

“Shi-Oil’s support is invaluable,” said Rahaman, expressing gratitude for the company’s sponsorship, adding, “it’s this kind of support that pushes me to perform at my best.”

The South Dakota Circuit, renowned for its challenging turns and exhilarating straightaways, will be buzzing with excitement as fans gather to witness the final race of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) season.

As the ENet Caribbean Clash of Champions nears, anticipation builds.

For motor racing fans, November 10 marks the ultimate showdown at South Dakota Circuit, where speed, skill, and strategy will determine who takes home the coveted championship.

With Shi-Oil fuelling his pursuit, Rahaman said he is ready to make his mark, leaving fans with memories of high-speed thrills and the enduring spirit of Guyanese motor racing.

(Shi-Oil fuels Ryan Rahaman for ENet Caribbean Clash of Champions)