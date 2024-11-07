Eight consultants competing to oversee construction of five secondary schools

Kaieteur News- Responding to the Ministry of Education’s call for supervision services, eight consultancy firms have applied to oversee the construction works at five brand new secondary school projects across the country.

This is according to the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration (NPTAB). The Ministry had previously went out to tender seeking supervision services for the construction of the Kopinang, Matthews Ridge, Cottonfield, Lower Corentyne, and Phillipai Secondary Schools.

This publication understands that while some of the contracts were already awarded to construct the school buildings and a few yet in the tendering stage, the call for supervision services for these projects is to ensure that all engineering specifications are met during construction and to monitor the progress of the contractor among other scope of works.

The eight firms that would have already submitted their technical and financial proposals to NPTAB and bid for one or more contracts are as follow: Construction of Kopinang Secondary School -GR Engineering Company, Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services, Origin Investments, CB & Associates Inc, and Kalitech Inc; Construction of Kopinang Secondary School – Kalitech Inc, CB & Associates Inc, Origin Investments, GR Engineering Company, Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services, and Deen & Partners; Construction of Cottonfield Secondary School – Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services, GR Engineering Company, CB & Associates Inc, Origin Investments, and Kalitech Inc.; Construction of Phillipai Secondary School – Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services, CB & Associates Inc, and Kalitech Inc.; Construction of Lower Corentyne Secondary School – Arrowten Inc., GR Engineering Company, Ara’s Inc., Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services, Origin Investments, CB & Associates Inc., and Kalitech Inc. As reported, the ministry is planning to construct over 20 new secondary schools across the country having received some $74.4 billion from the national budget to improve infrastructure in the education sector among other projects.

(Eight consultants competing to oversee construction of five secondary schools)