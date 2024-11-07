Coldingen roadside vendors cry foul after stalls removed

—brandished fake letter from Office of the President

Kaieteur News- Four vendors on Wednesday voiced their frustration, citing significant financial losses after their stalls set up on the Coldingen, East Coast Demerara roadside were removed.

The removal followed a Ministry of Public Works notice instructing vendors to remove their stalls, due to concerns that they were obstructing the smooth flow of traffic during peak hours. The vendors claimed that they received a letter from the Ministry of Public Works dated October 3, 2024, instructing them to vacate their stalls. However, the vendors showed this publication a copy of the letter, which was marked with a handwritten date of September 15, 2024.

The letter issued by the Ministry of Public Works, Works Services Group stated, “The Ministry of Public Works has observed that your vending stall is situated within the vicinity of the Government’s Reserve, obstructing the smooth flow of traffic during peak hours. As such, you are hereby requested to dismantle and remove structures within ONE WEEK from the receipt of this notice.” The notice warns that failure to comply will result in the ministry taking appropriate measures to remove the structures, with charges applied under the Road Act of Guyana (Chapter 51:01). The removal may also be carried out at the vendor’s expense, the notice read. The ministry expresses appreciation for the vendors’ cooperation and acknowledges any inconvenience caused, offering contact information for further questions or concerns.

The first stall was removed on October 24, 2024, followed by another on October 31, 2024. The remaining stalls were removed on Tuesday night. The vendors affected are identified as, 44-year-old Allisha Moffatt, 25-year-old Allison Morrison, 39-year-old Khemraj Singh and another only identified as 26-year-old Earl.

During an interview with the publication, Moffatt, a single parent who sells a variety of food items, vegetables, and beverages, explained that the removal of her stall has had a tremendous impact on her.

In addition, Morrison, a clothes vendor and barber who also cares for her deceased sister’s six-year-old son, emphasized the difficulty she now faces in paying her bills due to the eviction. The incident has left her struggling financially, further complicating her already challenging responsibilities. She stressed, “Like I said I do take care of my sister son and that’s my only source of income…”

Further, Khemraj Singh, a father of three, shared his struggle in finding a job following the removal of his stall on October 31, 2024. He expressed how the loss of his livelihood has made it difficult to support his family and find stable employment. The man sold coconut water, and vegetables at the stall.

He told Kaieteur News, “Well me get children fah mind, and me self. Meh gah go work now from different people. Me nah really get no job, when you go work with people yuh get underpaid.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Work, Juan Edghill provided a report from police which highlighted that on November 5, 2024 at about 20:30h, a team of six men arrived at Vigilance Police Station to be accompanied at Coldingen to do final dismantling of stalls from the roadway. The report stated that the team, escorted by a Corporal and three other ranks arrived on site to remove the stalls. The situation quickly escalated, prompting a request for back-up, which included the duty officer of the station.

“However, the vendors produced a letter stating it’s from the Office of the President which was investigated by the duty officer and later proven to be fake and the instructions were given to the team to carry out the duties,” police said in the report. Moreover, once all the officers were present, the team decided to dismantle the remaining stalls on the right.

