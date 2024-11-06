Steve Bacchus is new 10×10 Draughts Champion

Kaieteur Sports – The Annual National Draughts Association Championship concluded last Sunday at the Transport Sports Club Pavilion. The final leg of the championship was played on the international 10×10 boards where another keen contest was witnessed.

Steve Bacchus with 15 points edged passed Jiaram on 14 points to narrowly take the championship. Floyd Cumberbatch from Linden, Devanand Persaud from Tuschen and Transport Sports Club player Navin Meighbarran all ended on 13 points each. By virtue that Persaud beat Cumberbatch and Cumberbatch beat Meighbarran in the preliminary round robin bouts; Persaud was adjudged the better to take the third spot, while Cumberbatch scampered in to occupy the fourth place. All four players were given trophies and cash incentives.

The National Draughts Association would like to thank the following for their sponsorship: Bel Air Rubis Sophia, M&M the Snackette, Puran Bros Waste Management Inc., Ahmad Hydraulic Bagotstown, Gentle Elias Attorney at Law, Transport Sports Club and Guyana Beverage Inc. for supplying water and other beverages for the tournament. GT Wines also supplied wines for the toast during presentations.

Thanks again to our players who participated in the three Sunday’s games. The next game is the Christmas Hamper Competition to conclude the year’s activities.