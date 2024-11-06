Persaud dominates with Historic 13th Title

…Sukhram shines as Women’s Champion

Kaieteur Sports – The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) wrapped up a memorable Brava Guyana Open 2024 on Sunday, crowning one of the most successful editions in the tournament’s history.

With a record-breaking field of 104 golfers over two rounds, the competition drew exceptional talent and spectators from the Caribbean, North America, and beyond, all eager to witness the region’s best in action.

In the Men’s division, defending champion Avenash Persaud delivered another dominant performance, securing his 13th title and further cementing his legacy in Guyanese golf. In the Women’s division, Christine Sukhram, a respected name on the regional circuit, captured the title, reaffirming her standing as one of the top female players in the Caribbean.

LGC President Anasha Ally expressed gratitude for the event’s success, acknowledging the players, sponsors, and staff whose efforts were essential. “The Brava Guyana Open 2024 has been a whirlwind of birdies, bogeys, and bravos,” Ally remarked.

“To our guests from Trinidad, Suriname, Barbados, North America, and beyond, we thank you for bringing your enthusiasm and spirit to this event. Brava, we look forward to many more successful years together.”

She added, “To all our sponsors, thank you for your unwavering support. And to our staff, who were up at dawn to ensure every detail was perfect—we deeply appreciate you. Congratulations to all the winners, and here’s to another successful tournament.”

Brava General Manager Hilton Wong commended LGC’s commitment to quality, reflecting on his experience at the tournament. “Day one on the course was a challenge, but witnessing LGC’s attention to detail and the strong competitive field has been incredibly rewarding. On behalf of Brava, I extend my congratulations to all participants, and we eagerly anticipate another year of collaboration with the Lusignan Golf Club.”

In a highlight announcement, the Barbados Golf Association and Trinidad Golf Association pledged new opportunities for regional golfers. The Trinidad Golf Association extended an invitation for the first-place Guyanese male (Net Overall) and first-place Guyanese female (Gross) winners to compete in the Trinidad and Tobago Open 2025, with complimentary accommodations. The Barbados Golf Association extended similar invitations to the second-place Guyanese female (Gross) and second-place Guyanese male (Net) finishers to participate in the Barbados Open 2025, with airfares covered by Panko Steel. This gesture emphasizes the spirit of collaboration in Caribbean golf.

The Brava Guyana Open 2024 has set a new standard for competitive golf in Guyana, highlighting LGC’s role in fostering international partnerships and cultivating local talent. As each year progresses, the Lusignan Golf Club solidifies its reputation as a premier golfing destination in the region.

The overall results for the tournament were as follows: – Ladies Gross saw Christine Sukhram covering the coveted first place spot with (165), second place went to Shanella London (172) and Jada Charles (184) claimed third. In the Men’s 0-9 Best Gross; Avinash Persaud finish in first place with (145), while Kevin Dindanauth (152) and Ross Ramkissoon (152) occupied second and third place spots, respectively.

The Men’s 10-18 Best Gross was dominated by Lakeram Ramsundar (159) in the first place position, Jaipaul Sooknandan (160) settled for second place while Lake Persaud (164) finish third.

Arnold Deo (179), Xavier Ramkellawan (181) and Joseph Marrast (185) covered the top three spots in the Men’s 19-28 Best Gross. While over in the Ladies Best Net, Christine Sukhram won the top spot as Sabi Dhori settled for second place.

Additional highlights include:

Ladies Day 1

Best Net & Best Gross – Christine Sukhram

Day 2 – Best Net – Sabi Dhori

Best Gross – Shanella London

Men’s 0-9

Day 1 – Best Net – Jeetendra Danpat

Best Gross – Avenash Persaud

Day 2 – Best Net – Vishal Dhani

Best Gross – Kevin Dindanauth

Men’s 10-18

Day 1 – Best Net & Gross – Imtiaz Subhan

Day 2 – Best Net & Gross – Lake Persaud

Men’s 19-28

Day 1 – Best Net – Ashish Lall

Best Gross – Richard Stanton

Day 2 – Best Net – Ken Ogeer

Best Gross – Arnold Deo