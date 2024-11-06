Guyanese-Canadian Businessmen continue charitable outreach in native villages

Kaieteur Sports – Over the past three years, a dedicated group of Guyanese-Canadian businessmen from Toronto and Winnipeg have been working to uplift native Guyanese communities through targeted charitable efforts.

Led by Vic Ramnarine, David Singh, Subhas Chandar and Feroze Barakat, this team has donated much-needed resources to remote villages in the middle Mazaruni area, including Kangaruma and Tasserene/Issano.

This year, the group turned its attention to Akiwini, an Amerindian village located approximately 50 miles from Charity and home to around 1,000 residents. Their latest contribution included an outboard engine, sports equipment, school books, and a computer. The donations were received with enthusiasm by the community, particularly by Village Head David Wilson,who extended heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the villagers, promising that the items would benefit all, especially the children.

During a brief presentation ceremony, Feroze Barakat and David Singh encouraged the villagers to utilize the donations in ways that would improve the lives of as many community members as possible. Both Barakat and Singh pledged to return to Akiwini in the future to see the positive impact of their contributions.

“We believe in giving back and supporting the communities that need it the most. It’s our hope that: these donations empower the people of Akiwini and help build a brighter future for the next generation,” said Feroze Barakat.

This ongoing outreach highlights the group’s commitment to strengthening ties with their homeland while fostering sustainable development in underserved regions.