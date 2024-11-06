Latest update November 6th, 2024 1:00 AM

GMRSC introduces historic All-Female Class in Circuit Racing

Nov 06, 2024 Sports

Emily Ali will represent the Golden Arrowhead in newly introduced All-Female race Class.

Emily Ali will represent the Golden Arrowhead in newly introduced All-Female race Class.

Kaieteur Sports – The GMRSC is making history by introducing the female circuit racing class at the ENET Caribbean Clash of Champions.

This exciting development will see Guyana’s very own “Speed Queen” Sharima Khan, joined by Trinidadian top Female driver Bridget Singh, U.S. racer Krystin Jaenicke, and Guyanese newcomer Emily Ali, take to the track to inspire the next generation of women in motorsport.

Sharima Khan has long held the title of Guyana’s lone female racer, blazing a trail for women in the sport. Her Caribbean counterpart, Bridget Singh, has led the charge in Trinidad, establishing herself as the country’s top female driver.

Krystin Jaenicke brings her experience from the Mazda Miata Cup in the U.S., while local girl Emily Ali, though a newcomer to circuit racing, is filled with confidence and fighting spirit, drawing from her family racing background.

GMRSC Executive Luis Kumar shared his enthusiasm for the new class: “In drag racing, we started with four female drivers, and now we have over ten competing. We expect the same growth in circuit racing, though we know it’s more demanding. These women are taking a big step forward for females in the sport, and GMRSC is committed to supporting the FIA’s mandate to promote women in motorsport.”

This all-female class is set to break boundaries and fuel the passion for racing among women across the Caribbean.

