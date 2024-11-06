Latest update November 6th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 06, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Classy knocks from Guyana Harpy Eagles skipper Tevin Imlach and opener Matthew Nandu helped their team to an 8-wicket win over Leeward Island Hurricanes, thus securing their first win this season.
Chasing 139 for victory, Guyana captain Imlach (69*) and centurion from a few rounds prior, Nandu (50) took Guyana to the finish line.
Imlach struck 9 fours while the in-form Nandu hit three fours and a six before being removed by off-spinner Rakeem Cornwall (1-33). The pair featured in a hundred plus runs stand for the second wicket after the departure of Tagenarine Chanderpaul.
Earlier left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul led his young bowling unit with returns of 3-24.
Fellow slow bowler Ashmead Nedd (2-19) and speedster Nial Smith (2-42) capped off a good performance by the Eagles bowling unit.
All-rounder Cornwall hit seven fours in his 36 while Jeremiah Louis (34) and Justin Greaves (27) were their primary scorers for Leewards.
Guyana plays Jamaica Scorpions on Thursday when action continues.
Nov 06, 2024…Sukhram shines as Women’s Champion Kaieteur Sports – The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) wrapped up a memorable Brava Guyana Open 2024 on Sunday, crowning one of the most successful editions in...
Nov 06, 2024
Nov 06, 2024
Nov 06, 2024
Nov 06, 2024
Nov 06, 2024
Emily Ali will represent the Golden Arrowhead in newly introduced All-Female race Class. Kaieteur Sports – The GMRSC... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]