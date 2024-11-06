Fifties from Imlach, Nandu see Harpy Eagles to first win

2024 CWI CG United Regional Super50 Championships GHE vs. LIH

– Hurricanes lose by 8 wickets (DLS)

Kaieteur Sports – Classy knocks from Guyana Harpy Eagles skipper Tevin Imlach and opener Matthew Nandu helped their team to an 8-wicket win over Leeward Island Hurricanes, thus securing their first win this season.

Chasing 139 for victory, Guyana captain Imlach (69*) and centurion from a few rounds prior, Nandu (50) took Guyana to the finish line.

Imlach struck 9 fours while the in-form Nandu hit three fours and a six before being removed by off-spinner Rakeem Cornwall (1-33). The pair featured in a hundred plus runs stand for the second wicket after the departure of Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

Earlier left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul led his young bowling unit with returns of 3-24.

Fellow slow bowler Ashmead Nedd (2-19) and speedster Nial Smith (2-42) capped off a good performance by the Eagles bowling unit.

All-rounder Cornwall hit seven fours in his 36 while Jeremiah Louis (34) and Justin Greaves (27) were their primary scorers for Leewards.

Guyana plays Jamaica Scorpions on Thursday when action continues.