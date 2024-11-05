Latest update November 5th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 05, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) will continue its geotechnical surveying operations within the Stabroek block.
The firm is scheduled to conclude these operations on December 31, 2024 – Offshore Energy reported. EMGL is the operator of the Stabroek Block, which is estimated to hold 11.6 billion barrels of oil. According to information from the Guyana’s Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), the SV Fugro Brasilis vessel will be used in the survey area situated approximately 85.96 nautical miles or 159.25 kilometers off the coast of Guyana. This area covers 593 square nautical miles or 2,034 square kilometers.
On the other hand, the SV Fugro Explorer will survey the site located about 85.96 nautical miles or 159.25 kilometers off the coast of Guyana, covering an area of 593 square nautical miles or 2,034 square kilometers.
(Exxon to continue geotechnical survey operations until year-end)
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Nov 05, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports- With less than two weeks before the Golden Jaguars meet Barbados in back-to-back encounters that could shape their Gold Cup destiny, the Guyana Football...
Nov 05, 2024
Nov 05, 2024
Nov 05, 2024
Nov 05, 2024
Nov 05, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- No one, not even the staunchest supporters of Guyana’s electoral process, would claim... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]