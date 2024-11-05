Latest update November 5th, 2024 1:00 AM

Nov 05, 2024

Exxon to continue geotechnical survey operations until year-end

SV Fugro Brasilis (Exxon to continue geotechnical survey operations until year-end)

Kaieteur News- ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) will continue its geotechnical surveying operations within the Stabroek block.

The firm is scheduled to conclude these operations on December 31, 2024 – Offshore Energy reported.  EMGL is the operator of the Stabroek Block, which is estimated to hold 11.6 billion barrels of oil. According to information from the Guyana’s Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), the SV Fugro Brasilis vessel will be used in the survey area situated approximately 85.96 nautical miles or 159.25 kilometers off the coast of Guyana. This area covers 593 square nautical miles or 2,034 square kilometers.

On the other hand, the SV Fugro Explorer will survey the site located about 85.96 nautical miles or 159.25 kilometers off the coast of Guyana, covering an area of 593 square nautical miles or 2,034 square kilometers.

(Exxon to continue geotechnical survey operations until year-end)

