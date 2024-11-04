RHTYSC hails its eight GCB and CWI-contracted players

Kaieteur Sports – The management and members of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC) would like to congratulate eight members of the club who have obtained annual cricketing contracts with either the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) or Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The eight members of the club who gained contracts are Kevin Sinclair, Kelvon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Slyus Tyndall, Shemanine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneeta Grimmond and Plaffina Millington.

The RHTYSC was formed in September 1990 by the three-time Commonwealth Youth Service Awardee, the St. Frances Xavier Roman Catholic Youth Club and has since grown into Guyana’s most dynamic youth and sports club with an unmatched list of activities and achievements.

Club secretary Hilbert Foster stated that the club was very proud of its members and that the RHTYSC has perhaps the most members in the West Indies for a club at the National and Regional levels with cricketing contracts.

This, he stated, was a fitting tribute to the hard work of the players and the massive investments made into their careers by the management of the RHTYSC. Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair and Tyndall have obtained a one-year contract with the Guyana Cricket Board at the senior level. Kevin has represented the senior West Indies team at all levels while Anderson has represented Guyana over the last two years, even served briefly as captain and is also a former West Indies Under-19 and Academy player.

Junior Sinclair, who is yet to make his senior debut for Guyana is a former national junior player. The talented all-rounder has represented the Amazon Warriors team for the last three years in the Caribbean Premier League. Tyndall, a former national junior fast bowler, is yet to make his senior debut but is currently with the Guyana 50-over Squad in Trinidad. Former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop has been very high in his praises of the Berbice fast bowler.

Three of the four RHTYSC females have played for the West Indies at all levels- T20 and ODI with Campbelle currently serving as vice-captain of the team which recently reached the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Campbelle has received a multi-year contract with the CWI while Gajnabi is on an Academy contract. Grimmond and Millington were part of fourteen regional female cricketers awarded contracts by the CWI. The off-spinner, Millington, was the best bowler in the 2024 female CWI tournament with outstanding performances at the T20 and 50-over levels.

RHTYSC organising secretary and cricket manager Robby Kissoonlall urged the players to remain focused and to continue training to better themselves. The veteran administrator stated that RHTYSC prides itself on achieving success via a simple formula of personal discipline, sheer hard work, determination and a strong faith in god. Kissoonlall expressed gratitude to the cricket sponsors of the RHTYSC for the roles they played in the careers of players. The sponsors are Farfan and Mendes Ltd, Poonai Pharmacy, Bakewell, Pepsi, Metro Office Supplies and Namilco Thunderboult Flour.

The RHTYSC since 1994 has produced 124 players for Berbice and Guyana while a Total of sixteen has gone on to play for the West Indies at different levels. The club has also won a total of 125 titles at all levels including three National Championships. The vibrant cricket club has also won the Guyana Cricket Club of the Year Award five times (2004, 2005, 2009, 2010 & 2016).

Kissoonlall noted that currently two of the club’s female junior players, Daniella Manna and Trisha Hardatt, are with the West Indies Under-19 team in Antigua. Additionally, players like Clinton Pestano, Keon Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersaud and Matthew Pottaya are currently playing in the National T20 League.