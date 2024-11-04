Deonandan spearheads RHT Farfan and Mendes Ltd into semis

BCB/Dr. Dukhi Under-15 Cricket Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Ltd Under15 team marched into the semifinals of the Berbice Cricket Board/ Dr Amarnauth Dukhi Under-15 Tournament. They defeated archrivals Tucber Park Cricket Club by 84 runs at the Area H ground and would now face Rose Hall Canje this weekend. Albion has already reached the finals of the tournament.

Rose Hall Town won the toss in hot humid weather and quickly lost opener Munesh Rampersaud LBW to Rohlehr for 2 to be 11 for 1 in the 3rd over. Opener Bisram Narine (12) and Akash Sukhall (6) were then dismissed by national left-arm spinner Gilbert Griffth to leave the home team shakily placed at 34 for 3 in thirteen overs. Vice-captain and national player Sohil Mohammed and the talented Matthew Perriera then added a crucial partnership of 51 for the fourth wicket before Mohammed seemed unlucky to be given out LBW for a well-composed 32 by medium pacer Beaton at 85 for 4 in the 22nd over.

Perriera, a Berbice Under 15 player was joined by national under 13 player Tameshwar Deonandan and together the pair added 101 for the 5th wicket. Perriera struck 8 delightful boundaries in his well-played 49 while the free-scoring Deonandan hit nine boundaries in his majestic 55. Perriera was caught behind off medium-pacer Ramnauth while Rohlehr got rid of Deonandan at 190 for 6. National under 13 player, Leon Reddy was left unbeaten on 12 not out with two boundaries along with Raffel McKenzie on 2 not out as RHTFM ended on an impressive 212 for 7 off their allotted 45 overs.

Needing to score 213 from 45 overs to advance to the semifinals, Tuber Park lost openers Kuten and De Jonge for 02 and 01 respectively to the fiery Raffel McKenzie to be 12 for 2 in the 3rd over. They never recovered and were eventually dismissed for 12 from 27.2 overs. McPherson scored with a solid unbeaten 43 with five boundaries while Sinclair 20 offered some resistance at the end. McKenzie (2 for 23), Munesh Rampersaud (2 for 20) and Dinesh Singh (3 for 7) were the best bowlers for Rose Hall Town while medium pacer Reddi 1 for 18 and off-spinner Balraj Narine (1 for 19) also bowled well.