The Miss World Guyana 2024 selects top five regional finalists

Kaieteur News- The Miss World Guyana 2024 national competition proudly marks the 10th anniversary of Guyana’s Beauty with a Purpose (BWAP) platform, a milestone celebrated in honor of Rafieya Husain, whose victory in 2014 underscored the importance of service and community—a principle deeply woven into the ethos of the Miss World competition.

This year, the Miss World Guyana organization, in light of time for a full-fledged national competition, embraced a hybrid competition format that blends a virtual selection process with limited in-person events, focusing on quality over quantity. This innovative approach ensures that each candidate meets stringent eligibility criteria while also undergoing comprehensive training in Miss World protocols, regulations, and standards.

With the conclusion of phase 1, the Miss World Guyana team announced the candidates who will advance to the next stage, showcasing their talents through multimedia challenges designed to reflect the expectations of the roles they aspire to fulfill.

Top five regional representatives include Naheeryah Naiomi Newland – Miss World Essequibo Islands-West Demerara; Lieve Blanckaert – Miss World Demerara-Mahaica; Rachael Mohabir – Miss World East Berbice-Corentyne; Diana Lopez – Miss World Potaro-Siparuni ; and Zalika Samuels – Miss World Upper Demerara-Berbice

Advancing to the Multimedia Phase the five candidates will advance to the next phase of the competition, where they will represent their regions through a series of multimedia challenges and daily updates about their journey on designated regional pages. This phase will culminate in the in-person competition, which begins on December 1, 2024, and concludes on December 8, 2024, at the Ramada Princess Hotel.

Apart from participating in multimedia challenges, candidates will launch their BWAP projects, receive further training across all aspects of the competitio n, and benefit from ongoing mentorship and public appearances. Their dedication and embodiment of the Miss World Guyana values position them to make a significant impact

The Beauty with a Purpose Charity Gala and Coronation Ceremony The grand finale of the competition will be the Beauty with a Purpose Charity Gala on December 8, 2024, at the Ramada Princess Hotel. This prestigious event will showcase the candidates’ service projects and celebrate their contributions to the community. The evening will also feature the official handover of the crown by Andrea King, the reigning Miss World Guyana, as she passes the baton to a new queen who will represent Guyana on the international stage.

This gala promises to be a night of celebration, highlighting charity, service, purpose, leadership, and empowerment and reinforcing Miss World Guyana’s mission to inspire and uplift. Ultimately, one standout candidate will earn the opportunity to represent Guyana on the international Miss World stage.

The competition emphasizes the Beauty with a Purpose initiative, encouraging candidates to use their platform to create lasting positive change within their communities. For more information, ticket availability and updates, please visit www.missworldguyana.gy.

