RBL U18 School’s Football League continues today at MoE

Kaieteur Sports- The Republic Bank School’s Under-18 Football League is back in action today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground, where the stakes are higher as round two unfolds. After an electrifying start last Sunday, Bartica Secondary, Waramuri Top Secondary, Dolphin Secondary and Chase’s Academic Foundation stormed the field with opening-round victories, setting the tone for what promises to be a fiercely contested tournament.

Kicking off today’s lineup is a much-anticipated showdown between West Ruimveldt Secondary and Bartica Secondary at noon. Bartica enters this clash riding high on their first-round win, but West Ruimveldt is eager to make their mark. Fans can expect a tightly contested match, with both teams vying for early control on the scoreboard.

The second match will see East Ruimveldt Secondary locking horns with a confident Dolphin Secondary squad. With one win already under their belt, Dolphin is determined to keep their perfect record intact, but East Ruimveldt will undoubtedly come prepared to disrupt their flow.

Following closely is President’s College, looking to rebound after a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of defending champions Chase’s Academic Foundation. They’ll face Waramuri Top Secondary, who claimed an opening-round victory and are keen to keep their momentum going. For President’s College, this game is pivotal as they aim to prove themselves and gain a foothold in the tournament.

The day’s grand finale features Chase’s Academic Foundation going up against South Ruimveldt Secondary. As defending champions, Chase’s Academic is on a mission to dominate, but South Ruimveldt will aim to bring their A-game and give the titleholders a run for their money.

With Republic Bank Limited as the tournament’s title sponsor, backed by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, and organised by the Petra Organization, this league has all the support it needs to elevate school football to new heights. Further backing from Guyana Beverage Inc. (Busta Brand), MVP Sports, and Tiger Rental ensure that this event is both memorable and meaningful for these young athletes.

More so, the top two teams in the league will not only secure a place in the finals but also earn coveted spots in Petra’s year-end International Goodwill Football Series, a platform that will bring together champions from across the region. It’s a thrilling opportunity for these players to shine on a regional stage, putting their skills to the ultimate test.

So, as the action heats up today at the MoE ground, spectators and fans can brace for another day of intense U18 matchups and standout performances.