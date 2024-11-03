Mark’s Poolside and Fun Park: the perfect retreat to relax and unwind

By Shania Williams

Kaieteur News- Nestled in a cozy, secluded area of Grove, East Bank Demerara, Mark’s Poolside and Fun Park offers visitors a perfect retreat for relaxation and entertainment. Since its opening in 2017, this inviting poolside has become a favorite getaway for those looking to unwind after a long week.

With clean and safe waters suitable for both adults and children, visitors can enjoy a variety of options, including an exotic sports bar and uniquely crafted mini waterfalls that enhance the overall beachy and majestic ambiance of the park.

To extend the mini-vacation experience, modern accommodations are available, providing a cozy atmosphere for guests.

Mark’s Poolside is dedicated to helping visitors escape stress and create lasting memories with their family and friends.

Located at 319 Section a Block X Grove Housing Scheme, the venue offers ample parking space, making it convenient for all visitors.

The Waterfalls spoke with the owner Mark Grimmond, who shared that his inspiration for the park’s unique poolside came from a trip to Brazil. “I was in Teresina, Brazil, and I saw a feature similar to what I have here. I was compelled to get it done,” he explained. “I tried to locate a piece of land in Guyana and I went to the then Minister of Housing for approval. The Minister told me to draft out a proposal and I did exactly that I sent it to him and I got approval. To be honest, he even helped me secure a loan from the bank.” Grimmond’s vision, soon after became a reality, driven by his desire to replicate the beautiful atmosphere he experienced in Brazil.

Mark’s Poolside is not only a place for relaxation; it also caters to various events such as allowing visitors to host birthday parties, bridal showers, weddings, and other events, Grimmond noted, adding that the area can be decorated according to the client’s preferences, with tables and chairs provided. The cost for adults is $1,500, and $1,000 for kids, with no additional fees required. While the poolside does not currently sell food, guests are welcome to bring their own.

Grimmond expressed pride in the growth of his business over the years. “From then to now, we have grown tremendously. At first, we did not have rooms, but now we have ten, along with a fun park,” he shared. “About ten months ago, I built a sports bar that recently opened.”

Looking to the future, Grimmond plans to expand the poolside to accommodate even more guests. “I was able to acquire another piece of land next door, which I intend to develop for additional rooms. During cricket season and summer, we are always fully booked. The requests keep coming in because of the unique atmosphere here compared to other places,” he explained. “People come to enjoy, sit down, eat, drink, and have fun. I’m compelled to add more rooms, and I’ve already started some groundwork right next door.”

Grimmond emphasized that the pool is for everyone, with comfort and safety drawing people from near and far.

Having visited Mark’s Poolside this publication found the experience delightful. The pool area is divided into two sections: a smaller pool for kids and a larger one for adults. The aesthetic is enhanced by the waterfalls, made from rocks Grimmond collected from the interior. In the larger pool, mini stools are available for relaxation, and parents can easily monitor their children from nearby chairs and tables. Swings are also provided for enjoyment by both kids and adults.

Mark’s Poolside and Fun Park is truly a spectacle worth experiencing, offering a beautiful, fun-filled atmosphere for everyone.

