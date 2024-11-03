(Heavily armed gunmen kidnap, rob nine Guyanese and Brazilians of raw gold, and guns at GGMC’s Marudi checkpoint)

Latest update November 3rd, 2024 1:00 AM

Nov 03, 2024

Kaieteur News- Nine persons were taken as hostages on Saturday after heavily armed gunmen robbed them at Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) ‘Bush Mouth’ sub-station at Marudi, Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement said that the hostages were four Brazilian nationals and five Guyanese. The nine hostages were eventually rescued due to efforts by the Joint Services.

Reports are that the ranks engaged the gunmen in hot pursuit causing them to abandon their vehicle and leave the hostages behind.

Police later identified the victims as Victor Adams, a 34-year-old Natural Resources Officer of Lot 676 Section 7 Field ‘B’ Pattersen Drive, Georgetown, Romain Simon, a 39-year-old Natural Resource Officer  of Block 1,481 Zeelugt, Christopher Charles, a  17-year-old  Barber of Lethem, Central Rupununi, Curtis Charles, a 35-year-old Lieutenant of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and resident of Block ‘X’ Diamond Housing Scheme, Karl Antone, a 30-year-old Community Mines Ranger of Aishalton Village, South Rupununi, Benedict John, a 28-year-old Caretaker of Karaudanau Village, South Rupununi, Dionei Farias De Brito, a 29-year-old General Manager of Boa Vista, Brazil, and  Eduardo Moreira Freitas, a 22-year-old operator of Boa Vista Brazil.

Photos and videos have surfaced of the incident on social media and went viral. One video showed what appeared to be an exchange of gunfire at the GGMC sub-station. Spent shells were found at the scene.

Police have confirmed that gunmen escaped with a quantity of raw gold along with two Glock pistols and a Mavado watch valued at $140,000.

Investigations so far have revealed that six masked gunmen ambushed the victims around 10:15 hrs. at strategic GGMC checkpoints.

The suspects are believed to be Brazilian nationals because of their strong Portuguese accent.

Police said the victims were heading to Marudi Backdam but stopped at the GGMC gate to check in when the bandits attacked.

Investigations are ongoing.

