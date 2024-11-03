Democracy v. autocracy

…Hard Truths

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News- Democracy is about discussion. Autocracy is about dominance. In a democracy, there is an unsaid standard. Agree to disagree; winner or loser moves on. In autocracy to agree is to survive; to disagree is death by a thousand cuts. Dr. Bertrand Ramcharran is thanked for stirring the juices. Today, the sentences will be short: tight summaries. The rawness serves citizens better.

Democracy: I can disagree with the US President without fear. Already a Trump presidency instils morbid dread. Autocracy threatened, feared. Democracy can deteriorate: this way or the highway. Autocracy cuts that off at the knees. This (my) way or no way. Finality with unmatched brutality. Next item.

Guyanese knew that under Burnham. Behave foolishly and House of Israel came calling. Under Jagdeo, talk or write unsettlingly and stormtroopers pounce. Numerous Indian and African Guyanese objected then. Father Darke was murdered. Some insist that democracy lived. The dead Fr. Darke became a darling (PPP). Nowadays, his suspected killer is embraced, climbed (PPP). Democracy in action today. The murder of Courtney Crum-Ewing doesn’t count. His real killers are coddled. Guyana is not that democracy. Despite, the pile of dead bodies. And crippled spirits. And deadened minds. And numbed tongues. And pens with dried-up ink.

Study Jagdeo and there is Burnham squared. I think so. I believe so. I know so. As experienced, compliments of PPP sacred cows. Like Burnham, Jagdeo is not satisfied with obedience. Obeisance is demanded. It had better be. Obedience is fidelity to the law, structures, standards. Obeisance is groveling in the ground. Submission to Jagdeo’s dictates. Total surrender. Don’t and the Russian in him emerges. Pick a name. Disagree and his German side breaks out. There’s a group he mirrors. But Guyana is a democracy, and he is a democrat. President Ali is bypassed today. A warning: a worse figure than his godfather. It’s the old story of the fanaticism of converts. In fairness to Jagdeo, Ali’s basics were already there. Glimpses have escaped. Alarming in observation, frightening in contemplation. But their people insist democracy is inspired.

Two examples/references should help Guyanese think. Defenders and advocates are akin to credit card users. They partake of treats; they must pay bills. Sacrifice and hardship come from reckless sampling. There’s no free lunch. Jagdeo is there to collect. The job taken has its duties. Defend leadership’s cause. Destroy enemies speaking foreign languages. Autocrats and autocracy have a one-word language. Yessir! Agreed. Right! Their captive people must deliver. Sample Jagdeo’s gifts (job, contract, award, concession, and such) and soul is already sold. Faustian bargain or pact with the…? People have to live, eat. Thus: they must claim democracy to the death. Guyanese can decide. But it is where I am. Damn what books and theorists say. History proves it. Guyanese live with it. Speak against and get singled out, scorched. Write critically, and

(Democracy v. autocracy)