(Chief Labour Officer, RDC Councillor supports Region One U13 Tapeball Competition)

Latest update November 3rd, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 03, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Chief Labour Officer, Dhaneshwar Deonarine, and RDC Councillor, Rose Benn, have supported the Region one U13 Tapeball Competition which is set commence on Monday, November 4, at Kamwatta Recreation Ground with the Moruca sub-region leg.
The competition is being organised by the Sebai Primary School Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and is being played under the theme “End Child Labor”.
Deonarine handed over the sub regional first and second place trophies, while Benn presented $40,000 and trophies to the organisers.
According to the organisers, it is mandatory for schools who have migrants on roll to include two such players on the team and each Sub region will commence their leg of the tournament at the following venues: Kamwatta Recreational Ground, Moruca, Settlement Ground Mabaruma and Fitzburg Recreational ground, Matarkai.
The Top Three Sub regional teams will meet at Fitzburg Recreational ground on November 15th to compete for the Championship Trophy and cash prizes of $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000, respectively.
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- When it comes to elections in Guyana, one thing is clear: we don't need any more excitement....
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger...
