Latest update November 3rd, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Chief Labour Officer, RDC Councillor supports Region One U13 Tapeball Competition

Nov 03, 2024 Sports

Chief Labour Officer, RDC Councillor supports Region One U13 Tapeball Competition

RDC Councillor Rose Benn presents the trophies and cash to the organisers (Chief Labour Officer, RDC Councillor supports Region One U13 Tapeball Competition)

Kaieteur Sports- Chief Labour Officer, Dhaneshwar Deonarine, and RDC Councillor, Rose Benn, have supported the Region one U13 Tapeball Competition which is set commence on Monday, November 4, at Kamwatta Recreation Ground with the Moruca sub-region leg.

The competition is being organised by the Sebai Primary School Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and is being played under the theme “End Child Labor”.

Deonarine handed over the sub regional first and second place trophies, while Benn presented $40,000 and trophies to the organisers.

According to the organisers, it is mandatory for schools who have migrants on roll to include two such players on the team and each Sub region will commence their leg of the tournament at the following venues: Kamwatta Recreational Ground, Moruca, Settlement Ground Mabaruma and Fitzburg Recreational ground, Matarkai.

The Top Three Sub regional teams will meet at Fitzburg Recreational ground on November 15th to compete for the Championship Trophy and cash prizes of $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000, respectively.

 

(Chief Labour Officer, RDC Councillor supports Region One U13 Tapeball Competition)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Santa Rosa needles Marian Academy to lift 2024 Pee Wee title

Santa Rosa needles Marian Academy to lift 2024 Pee Wee title

Nov 03, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- The 11th Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Football Championship crowned its champions yesterday as Santa Rosa edged Marian Academy 1-0 in a dramatic showdown at the Ministry of...
Read More
Livingstone’s brilliant ton powers England past West Indies

Livingstone’s brilliant ton powers England past...

Nov 03, 2024

Terrence Poole Memorial International Boxing Championship earmarked for October 2025

Terrence Poole Memorial International Boxing...

Nov 03, 2024

Sukwah’s 97 leads Piranhas to 6-wicket win over Pitbulls

Sukwah’s 97 leads Piranhas to 6-wicket win over...

Nov 03, 2024

Chief Labour Officer, RDC Councillor supports Region One U13 Tapeball Competition

Chief Labour Officer, RDC Councillor supports...

Nov 03, 2024

RBL U18 School’s Football League continues today at MoE

RBL U18 School’s Football League continues...

Nov 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]