Sheriff General Hospital Celebrates Successful First Brain Surgery

Kaieteur News- Sheriff General Hospital has completed its first-ever brain surgery successfully, a critical milestone in its commitment to providing comprehensive medical services in Guyana.

This landmark surgery underscores the hospital’s capability in handling complex medical procedures with its skilled in-house team, a statement from the hospital said.

On September 7, the hospital’s expert medical team, led by neurosurgeon Dr. Marco Ramirez performed life-saving surgery on José Newton, a Brazilian miner from Boa Vista, Roraima, who suffered severe head injuries in an accident.

Medevaced to the facility by Sheriff General’s Bell 505 emergency response helicopter, Newton was immediately diagnosed with a skull fracture and a significant blood clot. “The success of this operation highlights the importance of having a strong team that was able to work together for the best care and prognosis for the patient,” said Dr. Marco Ramirez.

“The surgery was deemed necessary after a CT scan revealed the urgent need for intervention to remove the clot and alleviate pressure on Newton’s brain. The procedure involved the temporary removal of part of the skull to address the clot, with plans to replace it after recovery, a technique that has significantly improved outcomes in traumatic brain injury cases,” the statement said.

Newton’s wife, Josy Dayane Silva de Arruda expressed profound gratitude for her husband’s recovery. “Today, I am very happy that he had it, that he is recovering. I don’t have words to describe my immense gratitude first to God and everyone who supported us and prayed for us,” she stated. “The medical team was very precise and excellent. They were all professional and attended to him and treated us very well.”

The hospital’s administration emphasises that this successful surgery is a clear indicator of its growing capacity to handle high-stakes medical procedures, enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality in the region.

“This achievement is a testament to our mission to deliver top-tier medical services and our ongoing investment in healthcare excellence,” stated Ameir Ahmad, Managing Director of Sheriff Guyana.

Sheriff General Hospital continues to invest in training and technology to expand its services, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of medical care in Guyana.

The hospital also stresses the importance of seeking prompt medical attention for head injuries, as early intervention can significantly improve recovery outcomes.

José Newton has been discharged and is recovering at home with his family, looking forward to a full recovery.

