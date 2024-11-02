Marian Academy faceoff with Santa Rosa for Pee Wee’s U11 title

Kaieteur Sports- Today promises to be an exhilarating day of football action as the Petra-Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 School’s Football Tournament crowns its 2024 champions at the Ministry of Education ground. The highly anticipated final match is shaping up as a clash of defences, with both teams showing strong ball control and effective counter-attacks throughout the tournament. This final, scheduled for 5:00 p.m., is expected to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

The Petra Organisation, a steadfast supporter of this youth football programmes for over a decade, is proud to see the culmination of yet another remarkable tournament. Representing the Georgetown district, the formidable Marian Academy team will face Region #1’s Santa Rosa Primary, known for its disciplined defence that has been nearly impenetrable in this tournament.

Santa Rosa Primary clinched its spot in the final after a hard-fought 2-1 victory in last week’s semifinal against St. John the Baptist Primary, thanks to exceptional goalkeeping prowess that has been pivotal to their success. Marian Academy, bolstered by the potent attacking duo of Deon Henry and Ethan Richards, looks equally formidable. They also boast a fearsome frontline featuring Joshua Johnson, Cristiano La Rose and Chase Hodge, players who could dismantle any defence if given space.

As parents, coaches, teachers, schoolmates and football enthusiast look forward to crowning the 2024 Pee Wee U-11 champion, the question remains: will Santa Rosa’s defence remain rock-solid, or will Marian Academy’s attack prove unstoppable?

Adding to the excitement, last year’s champions, St. Pius Primary, will battle St. John the Baptist Primary in the third-place match at 4:00 p.m.

The Petra Organisation, alongside sponsors Courts Optical, Sterling Products Limited, Igloo Ice Cream, Stena Drilling, and MVP Sports, has made this year’s tournament possible, with support from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and the Ministry of Education.

With two thrilling matches ahead, the stage is set for a memorable end to the 2024 Pee Wee Football season.

