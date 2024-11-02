(Marian Academy faceoff with Santa Rosa for Pee Wee’s U11 title)

Latest update November 2nd, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 02, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Today promises to be an exhilarating day of football action as the Petra-Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 School’s Football Tournament crowns its 2024 champions at the Ministry of Education ground. The highly anticipated final match is shaping up as a clash of defences, with both teams showing strong ball control and effective counter-attacks throughout the tournament. This final, scheduled for 5:00 p.m., is expected to keep fans on the edge of their seats.
The Petra Organisation, a steadfast supporter of this youth football programmes for over a decade, is proud to see the culmination of yet another remarkable tournament. Representing the Georgetown district, the formidable Marian Academy team will face Region #1’s Santa Rosa Primary, known for its disciplined defence that has been nearly impenetrable in this tournament.
Santa Rosa Primary clinched its spot in the final after a hard-fought 2-1 victory in last week’s semifinal against St. John the Baptist Primary, thanks to exceptional goalkeeping prowess that has been pivotal to their success. Marian Academy, bolstered by the potent attacking duo of Deon Henry and Ethan Richards, looks equally formidable. They also boast a fearsome frontline featuring Joshua Johnson, Cristiano La Rose and Chase Hodge, players who could dismantle any defence if given space.
As parents, coaches, teachers, schoolmates and football enthusiast look forward to crowning the 2024 Pee Wee U-11 champion, the question remains: will Santa Rosa’s defence remain rock-solid, or will Marian Academy’s attack prove unstoppable?
Adding to the excitement, last year’s champions, St. Pius Primary, will battle St. John the Baptist Primary in the third-place match at 4:00 p.m.
The Petra Organisation, alongside sponsors Courts Optical, Sterling Products Limited, Igloo Ice Cream, Stena Drilling, and MVP Sports, has made this year’s tournament possible, with support from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and the Ministry of Education.
With two thrilling matches ahead, the stage is set for a memorable end to the 2024 Pee Wee Football season.
(Marian Academy faceoff with Santa Rosa for Pee Wee’s U11 title)
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Nov 02, 2024Kaieteur Sports- Today promises to be an exhilarating day of football action as the Petra-Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 School’s Football Tournament crowns its 2024 champions at the Ministry of...
Nov 02, 2024
Nov 02, 2024
Nov 02, 2024
Nov 02, 2024
Nov 02, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- In every democracy worth its salt, the press serves as the watchdog, the thorn in the side... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]