Hydras, West Rocker Setters win 3rd leg of National One Guyana ‘B’ Division Volleyball 

Nov 02, 2024 Sports

kaieteur Sports- The third leg of the REPUBLIC BANK/ONE GUYANA ‘B’ Division Volleyball finished with Hururu Hydras and West Rocker Setters securing huge wins this past weekend.

The Linden zone saw the Hydras defeating Glasgow Rangers three sets to one in the finals.

Hydras chalked up a scoreline of 25-16, 25-13, 29-27, 25-13 to achieve their win. The Moruka zone saw the West Rocker Setters defeat the West Rocker Spikers in the finals 25-13,12-25, 25-15.

Meanwhile, Imbaimadai were the winners in the Upper Mazaruni zone, with the final leg of the playoffs featuring Lethem and Rockstone dueling for honors.

