Cricket does operate in strange ways in Guyana

…Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh only in Guyana cricket can a man get pick fuh de team first, then get ask if he fit enough to play. Is like hiring somebody and then asking if dem got qualifications. Dem authorities pull off a move that got everybody scratching dem heads like dey got ants crawling!

So dem boys seh, a team get pick fuh de regional 50-over tournament. Now, is one thing to pick a team when yuh got a whole heap of cricket matches to watch, but in Guyana, cricket more scarce than snow. Dem selectors had tied because of de limited cricket that is played locally. But in the end a team get pick!

But wait! After dem finish picking de big names and seasoned players, de authorities suddenly remember, “Oh, leh we see if dem fit.” So dem boys seh is like dey put on de cart before de horse. All dem players who get pick end up in a fitness test, sweating like dem running a marathon.

Wan know de best part? One player ain’t even turn up! So he get drop and dem bring in somebody else – somebody who, funny enough, everybody been saying shoulda been there in de first place if he fit.

In de end, cricket in Guyana got more twists and turns than a game of snake and ladders. But one thing certain – if cricket is a game of fitness, then dem selectors need a fitness test too!

Talk half! Leff half!

