Latest update November 2nd, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

CARICOM Heads meet with Haitian TPC and PM of Haiti

Nov 02, 2024 News

CARICOM Heads meet with Haitian TPC and PM of Haiti

A Group Photo of CARICOM Heads of Govt. (CARICOM Heads meet with Haitian TPC and PM of Haiti )(CARICOM Photo)

Kaieteur News- The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government met with the Haitian Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) and the Prime Minister of Haiti on Friday, November 1, 2024 to receive an update on coordination between the interim government and the TPC.

According to a statement issued by the CARICOM Secretariat, the meeting with CARICOM Heads of Government follows a series of talks between the Eminent Persons Group with members of the TPC and the interim government.

“CARICOM continues to actively engage with the Executive leadership of the Republic of Haiti on the advancement of the transitional governance process and continues to support Haitian-led efforts towards the strengthening of Haitian governance mechanisms and preparations for free and fair elections,” the statement said.

(CARICOM Heads meet with Haitian TPC and PM of Haiti)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Marian Academy faceoff with Santa Rosa for Pee Wee’s U11 title

Marian Academy faceoff with Santa Rosa for Pee Wee’s U11 title

Nov 02, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- Today promises to be an exhilarating day of football action as the Petra-Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 School’s Football Tournament crowns its 2024 champions at the Ministry of...
Read More
England must ‘get up to speed’ following opening Windies loss – Livingstone

England must ‘get up to speed’...

Nov 02, 2024

Dwight Yorke appointed senior Soca Warriors Head coach

Dwight Yorke appointed senior Soca Warriors Head...

Nov 02, 2024

Anacondas ease past Jags by 25-runs 

Anacondas ease past Jags by 25-runs 

Nov 02, 2024

Hydras, West Rocker Setters win 3rd leg of National One Guyana ‘B’ Division Volleyball 

Hydras, West Rocker Setters win 3rd leg of...

Nov 02, 2024

Callender triumphs in Rouge Salon and Spa Women’s Chess Rapid Tournament

Callender triumphs in Rouge Salon and Spa...

Nov 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]