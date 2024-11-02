(CARICOM Heads meet with Haitian TPC and PM of Haiti)

Latest update November 2nd, 2024 1:00 AM
Kaieteur News- The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government met with the Haitian Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) and the Prime Minister of Haiti on Friday, November 1, 2024 to receive an update on coordination between the interim government and the TPC.
According to a statement issued by the CARICOM Secretariat, the meeting with CARICOM Heads of Government follows a series of talks between the Eminent Persons Group with members of the TPC and the interim government.
“CARICOM continues to actively engage with the Executive leadership of the Republic of Haiti on the advancement of the transitional governance process and continues to support Haitian-led efforts towards the strengthening of Haitian governance mechanisms and preparations for free and fair elections,” the statement said.
