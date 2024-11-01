Swing into Success: Corporate sponsors lend their support to the Brava Guyana Open Golf Tournament

Kaieteur Sports- The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) is thrilled to announce the Brava Guyana Open Golf Tournament 2024, set to take place on November 2-3, 2024. This much-anticipated event is not only a highlight for golf lovers but also a celebration for the entire community. Bringing together competitors from Guyana, the USA, Canada, Suriname, Colombia, Barbados, and more, the tournament will feature both male and female divisions, with top players vying for the coveted championship titles.

The Brava Guyana Open continues to draw support from esteemed sponsors, including beverage giant Banks DIH, leading local dining venues Oasis Cafe, Froggy’s Grill, Montra Restaurant, and Ready Mix Concrete. Their dedication to excellence, integrity, good will, exceptional customer service experience, community involvement, and sportsmanship reinforces the values the Brava Guyana Open seeks to champion.

“The Brava Guyana Open is a testament to the camaraderie and excellence that define our community,” says LGC PRO Brian Hackett. “With our sponsors’ enthusiastic support, we’re able to elevate the event’s quality, creating an unforgettable experience for players, fans, and the broader community.”

Both local and international players will showcase their golfing talent and resilience in fierce competition, making this year’s tournament a spectacle of skill and sportsmanship. Attendees can indulge in diverse beverages and culinary delights from top establishments like Oasis Café and Froggy’s Grill, offering a true taste of Guyanese flavor. Banks DIH will also be serving innovative drink selections. Beyond the game, the tournament offers a prime opportunity for networking, with patrons mingling with industry leaders and exploring potential partnerships. Ready Mix Concrete, a brand known for strength and resilience, mirrors the tournament’s spirit, adding to the event’s appeal.

The Brava Guyana Open goes beyond a competitive golf tournament; it’s a community event that unites diverse supporters and businesses. The tournament festivities will kick off with a welcome and cocktail ceremony, strictly invitational on November 1, 2024, following a practice session earlier that day, setting a warm, inclusive tone for the weekend ahead.

The LGC warmly invites the community, local businesses, and golf enthusiasts to participate in this celebration of talent, unity, and local pride. This year’s Brava Guyana Open is more than just a tournament; it promises to be an experience that will resonate with all attendees, setting a standard for future events.

As part of the distinguished lineup, Minister of Culture Youth & Sports Charles Ramson Jr. is slated to deliver the keynote address, and several dignitaries from local embassies have confirmed their attendance, lending further prestige to this year’s tournament.

With the dedication of our sponsors, the Lusignan Golf Club looks forward to hosting an unforgettable Brava Guyana Open, celebrating competition, community, and excellence in the sport.

