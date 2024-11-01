(Nandu ton in vain as match ends in no result )

Latest update November 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Nov 01, 2024
Kaieteur Sports- Matthew Nandu stroked a classy century yesterday as the Guyana Harpy Eagles had their match against Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) ruined by weather.
Playing at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, the Eagles posted 271-7 batting first thanks to Nandu who stroked 116 off 103 with 7 fours and 5 sixes.
Eagles captain Tevin Imlach scored 51 with five fours while wicketkeeper-batsman Kemol Savory hit 51 off 48 (2×4 1×6) as Mikel Govia returned 4-42 bowling for CCC.
Kamil Pooran (20) was the top scorer for CCC, who were 32-1 in the 7th over when the match was stopped as Harpy Eagles fast-bowler Nial Smith (1-28) drew first blood.
Guyana will shift focus to their next assignment against Barbados Pride on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Oval.
